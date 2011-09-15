WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Major progress is being
made in a crackdown on international tax evasion, the U.S.
Internal Revenue Service said on Thursday.
In a program that offers leniency in exchange for
volunteering information about undisclosed offshore assets and
income, the IRS said that as of this month it had collected
$2.7 billion from thousands of U.S. taxpayers.
"We have pierced international bank secrecy laws, and we
are making a serious dent in offshore tax evasion," said IRS
Commissioner Doug Shulman in a statement. "Not only are we
bringing people back into the U.S. tax system, we are bringing
revenue into the U.S. Treasury."
The IRS and the U.S. Justice Department have also boosted
criminal investigations of international tax evasion, he said.
The IRS in 2009 launched a disclosure effort giving
taxpayers with undisclosed assets or income offshore a chance
to get compliant with tax laws and avoid potential charges.
About 30,000 voluntary disclosures have resulted, and
"cases come from every corner of the world, with bank accounts
covering 140 countries," the agency said.
More taxes and interest income to the government is
expected to result from the latest disclosures.
"This dollar figure will grow," Shulman said. "But just as
importantly, we have changed the risk calculus. Americans now
understand that if they try to hide assets overseas, the
chances of being caught continue to increase."
People hiding assets offshore have received jail sentences
and have been ordered to pay millions of dollars.
Swiss bank UBS AG (UBS.N) agreed in 2009 to pay $780
million in fines, penalties, interest and restitution under a
deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. government.
The program has yielded a wealth of information on banks
and advisers assisting people with offshore tax evasion, which
will be used in enforcement efforts, the IRS said.
(Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Leslie Adler)