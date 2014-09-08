(Adds Schumer bill, analyst comment, background, Factbox links)
By Kevin Drawbaugh and Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
called on Monday for prompt action to stem the surge of U.S.
businesses reincorporating abroad in "inversion" deals to avoid
corporate U.S. income taxes, but offered no new ideas.
While proposals stacked up in Congress, Lew said the
Treasury Department was evaluating "what we can do to make these
deals less economically appealing, and we plan to make a
decision in the very near future."
Senator Chuck Schumer, the No. 3 Senate Democrat, was
circulating a draft bill to attack "earnings stripping" often
associated with inversions. It was said to be applicable
retroactively to deals as far back as 1994.
Policy analysts said Schumer's bill had little or no chance
of passage in a Congress deeply divided over fiscal policy and
in session for only about two weeks before campaigns intensify.
Mid-term congressional elections are set for early November.
Schumer's bill "is profoundly unserious and has zero chance
of passing. Instead, it is a piece of political theater," James
Lucier, a managing director at research group Capital Alpha
Partners LLC, said in a client note.
Although still rare and complex, inversions are becoming
more frequent among U.S. multinationals, and have been pursued
by companies such as medical technology group Medtronic Inc
and fast-food chain Burger King Worldwide Inc.
The U.S. government has grappled for more than 30 years with
inversions. Fifty-two substantial deals have occurred since
1983, about half of them since the 2008-2009 credit crisis,
according to a Reuters analysis.
Laying out his views in a speech at the Urban Institute, a
Washington think tank, Lew repeated proposals made by President
Barack Obama that would make inversions more difficult. He
emphasized the best way to address them was through broad
business tax reform.
"Only a change in the law can shut the door, and only tax
reform can solve the problems in our tax code that lead to
inversions," Lew said.
The likelihood of a thorough overhaul of the tax code this
year is very remote, Lew acknowledged, but said inversions
represent "one loophole that should be shut down immediately."
"Right now, our tax system rewards U.S. corporations when
they buy foreign companies and then declare that they are based
overseas ...," he said. "By effectively renouncing their
citizenship, but remaining here, these companies are eroding
America's corporate tax base."
Obama has been asking Congress for four years to act on
White House proposals to curb inversions, including making them
harder to do by lowering the level of continued U.S. ownership
permitted for a company to be treated as a foreign corporation.
He has also urged a "substantial business activities" test
that would deny foreign company status where operations are
still primarily located in the United States and U.S.-managed.
(Editing by W Simon, Chizu Nomiyama and Andre Grenon)