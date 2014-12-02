US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors prepare for potential rate hike
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
WASHINGTON Dec 2 The Obama administration could support "short-term alternatives" that extend expiring tax breaks if lawmakers don't find a way to permanently lower business tax credits while also building in protections for middle-class families, a top official said on Tuesday, citing remarks by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.
Lew made the remarks in a meeting with Democrats in the House of Representatives, an official with the Treasury Department said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
* Yext Inc - have applied to list common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "YEXT"
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3450, or 74.35 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve TORONTO, March 13 The Canadian dollar edged higher on Monday against its U.S. counterpart as prices of oil reversed earlier losses, while investors braced for an expected U.S. interest rate hike this week. U.S. crude prices were up 0.04 percent at $48.51 a barrel. Oil had hit an earlier three-month low as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimi