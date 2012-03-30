* Japan's corporate tax rate dropping to 38.01 pct on Sunday
* Combined U.S. 39.2 pct rate will be developed world's
highest
By Patrick Temple-West and Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, March 30 The United States will hold
the dubious distinction starting on Sunday of having the
developed world's highest corporate tax rate after Japan's drops
to 38.01 percent, setting the stage for much political posturing
but probably little tax reform.
Japan and the United States have been tied for the top
combined, statutory corporate rate, with levies of 39.5 percent
and 39.2 percent, respectively. These rates include central
government, regional and local taxes.
Japan's reduction , prompted by years of pressure from
Japanese politicians hoping to spur economic growth, will give
that country the world's second-highest rate.
This has triggered complaints from U.S. politicians and
business groups.
"This isn't an April Fool's Day joke," said Senator Orrin
Hatch, the leading Republican on the Senate Finance Committee.
"Every industrialized country around the globe understands
that tax rates can determine whether or not businesses succeed
or fail," Hatch said in a statement.
Across most of the political spectrum there is broad
agreement that the U.S. corporate tax rate is too high, though
few corporations actually pay that rate because the
loophole-riddled tax code gives them lower "effective" rates.
Republicans and Democrats agree that the tax code needs
work. It has not been thoroughly overhauled in 25 years.
In February, President Barack Obama proposed a corporate tax
reform blueprint that included a 28 percent top rate.
Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney has said he
wants to cut the corporate rate to 25 percent.
COMPETITIVE EDGE
The average 2012 corporate tax rate for the 34 developed
countries is 25.4 percent, according to the Organization for
Economic Co-operation and Development.
"As countries such as Canada and the United Kingdom have
moved to reform their tax systems and lower rates to encourage
economic growth, America's inaction puts American worldwide
companies at a competitive disadvantage and threatens our
economic recovery," said Bruce Josten, an official at the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce.
Some U.S. companies pay close to the 35 percent top
corporate tax rate; some pay nowhere near that, thanks to tax
breaks that let them lower their "effective" tax rates.
Of the 30 companies in the Dow Jones industrial average, 19
told shareholders their effective rate for their 2011 fiscal
years, mostly ending Dec. 31, was below Obama's proposed new tax
rate, according to a Reuters analysis of securities filings.
Of these companies, three - telecom company AT&T, Bank of
America, and insurance company Travelers - posted a tax gain.
For the index's other 27 companies, effective rates reported
ranged from 2.7 percent for telecom giant Verizon Communications
to 43.3 percent for energy group Chevron Corp.
These figures are taxes for shareholder accounting but not
necessarily what was paid last year because Congress lets
companies defer parts of their income tax for future years.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West and Kim Dixon; Editing by
Kevin Drawbaugh)