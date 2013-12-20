WASHINGTON Dec 20 The U.S. Senate on Friday voted to confirm John Koskinen as the new head of the Internal Revenue Service, giving the beleaguered tax agency its fourth chief in little more than a year.

A 74-year-old lawyer with little tax experience, Koskinen was nominated for the job in August by President Barack Obama and was approved by the Democrat-controlled Senate. (Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Chizu Nomiyama)