WASHINGTON, July 30 U.S. federal prosecutors and
Liechtenstein's oldest bank, Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG,
announced a $23.8 million settlement on Tuesday that halts any
criminal prosecution of the bank, which admitted to helping U.S.
clients evade taxes.
The Vaduz, Liechtenstein-based bank, which had been under
investigation since at least 2011, will face no criminal charges
for opening and maintaining undeclared bank accounts for
Americans who tried to dodge U.S. tax obligations from 2001
through 2011, both parties said in the 13-page settlement
released on Tuesday.
The settlement emerged from the latest U.S. effort to root
out offshore individual tax evasion. Unlike most other
countries, the United States taxes its citizens' worldwide
income.
Swiss banks under U.S. investigation have hoped to cooperate
to avoid criminal prosecutions, but they have been prevented
from doing so in full by strict secrecy laws, which have helped
make Switzerland the world's biggest offshore financial center.
The tiny European principality of Liechtenstein has been
quicker than Switzerland to yield to pressure on its banking
secrecy laws.
"This solution marks a definitive end to the U.S. taxation
issue for LLB Vaduz," the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
As part of its agreement, Liechtensteinische Landesbank
(LLB) admitted it helped some of its U.S. clients with
undeclared accounts evade U.S. taxes, the settlement said.
Earlier this month, the bank said it had reserved 31 million
Swiss francs ($33.3 million) to pay for a tax evasion
settlement.
The agreement "reflects the unprecedented nature of the
bank's cooperation," said Preet Bharara, U.S. attorney for
Manhattan, who coordinated the settlement with the U.S. Justice
Department and the Internal Revenue Service.
Liechtensteinische Landesbank's non-prosecution agreement
is a better deal than what U.S. prosecutors have offered in
previous bank secrecy settlements, U.S. tax lawyers said on
Tuesday.
In its historic 2009 U.S. anti-tax evasion settlement, Swiss
bank UBS AG agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement. In such
deals, prosecutors can reopen litigation if certain settlement
terms are not met.
Liechtenstein financial advisers are starting to send U.S.
authorities names and account information of U.S. clients, said
Scott Michel, a lawyer with clients trying to resolve tax issues
with U.S. authorities.
For U.S. taxpayers who have not voluntarily disclosed
offshore assets to the IRS, "time is truly running out," Michel
said.