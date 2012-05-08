* Modest revenue increase needed-Mazur
* Senator Wyden: Where is the urgency?
By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, May 8 President Barack Obama's
nominee to be the top tax official at the U.S. Treasury
Department said on Tuesday that the administration is not
actively working on a plan to revamp the tax code, frustrating
some of Obama's fellow Democrats.
"We'd be negligent if we weren't doing foundational work ...
But at this point there is no plan that is being developed,"
Mark Mazur, Obama's nominee for Treasury's top tax job, said at
a Senate panel hearing on his confirmation.
Democrats and Republicans, including Obama, call revamping
the complicated tax code a top priority, but acknowledge this
will not happen until after the Nov. 6 elections.
Mazur, currently deputy assistant secretary for tax
analysis, will lead Treasury tax policy if he is confirmed by
the Democratic-led Senate. His nomination is being weighed by
members of the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees tax
policy.
The tax code has not been overhauled comprehensively since
1986 under President Ronald Reagan. In the ensuing years, the
code has become weighed down with copious exemptions,
deductions, credits and other provisions for special interests.
Ranging from middle-class sacred cows such as the deductions
for mortgage interest and charitable giving to business tax
breaks for private equity executives and corporate offshore
profits, the U.S. tax code is riddled with loopholes.
With the federal deficit near $1.2 trillion a year, the tax
code falls far short of generating adequate revenue for the
government, but politicians are bitterly divided on the mix of
spending cuts and tax increases needed to fix that problem.
Committee Chairman Max Baucus, a Democrat, asked Mazur
whether Treasury is working on a plan to revamp the code, as it
did under Reagan.
"We are in the early stages of developing public support,"
Mazur replied.
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden seemed irked. "Where is the
sense of urgency?" he said, suggesting that Congress has already
moved beyond "early stages" and citing many congressional
hearings and a slew of reports from the past year or so.
But Mazur said tax reform was going to be a tougher slog
than it was in 1986, when reform was "revenue neutral," neither
raising nor lowering the overall federal tax take.
"We are going to need to modestly increase revenue, unlike
in 1986," Mazur said.
Most Republicans oppose any increase in taxes and many want
to slash government social spending. Democrats tend to favor a
mix of spending reductions and modest tax increases on the
wealthy.
"Unfortunately, unlike in 1986, the administration does not
seem interested in leading the way and helping to forge a
serious proposal for fundamental tax reform," said Senator Orrin
Hatch, top Republican on the committee, at the hearing.
(Reporting By Kim Dixon; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Vicki
Allen)