WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama has
picked an administration insider as assistant secretary for tax
policy at the U.S. Treasury, the White House said on Monday, as
lawmakers weigh overhauling the U.S. tax code to help curb the
deficit.
Obama named Mark Mazur, currently deputy assistant Treasury
secretary for tax analysis, tapping a former Internal Revenue
Service director of research who also worked as a White House
aide former President Bill Clinton.
The post, which requires Senate confirmation, will be vital
as lawmakers review options to rewrite U.S. tax rules to boost
revenue as part of a broader effort to lower the long-term
deficit, that will also require cuts in government spending.
A congressional "super committee" is racing to deliver a
plan by a Nov. 23 deadline to cut the deficit by at least $1.2
trillion over 10 years, which Congress must approve by Dec. 23
or face painful automatic cuts in January 2013..
