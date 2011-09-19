WASHINGTON, Sept 19 President Barack Obama is
recommending a long list of U.S. tax law changes, including a
proposed new minimum tax on millionaires he termed the "Buffett
rule," named after billionaire investor Warren Buffett.
Obama's wide-ranging tax and budget proposals, introduced
on Monday, immediately drew criticism from Republicans. The
proposals will be delivered to a congressional "super
committee" that is trying to find by Nov. 23 at least $1.2
trillion in budget savings over the next 10 years.
Some of the ideas represent a principled attempt to reform
the U.S. tax code, which has not been thoroughly overhauled in
25 years. Some of the proposals are largely attempts to boost
government revenue with new fees and stricter oversight.
The U.S. budget deficit in 2011 is expected to be about
$1.3 trillion; the national debt is $14.7 trillion. Addressing
these problems requires spending and tax changes, experts say.
Here are some of the tax measures Obama has proposed.
* BUFFETT RULE. The president wants a new, minimum tax on
millionaires, to be known as the "Buffett rule." This idea is
supported by Buffett, chairman of the conglomerate Berkshire
Hathaway (BRKa.N). The rule would ensure that people making
more than $1 million a year should pay at least the same share
of their income in taxes as middle-class families pay.
* BUSH TAX CUTS. Deep tax cuts enacted under President
George W. Bush in 2001 and 2003 would be allowed to expire at
the end of 2012 for households making more than $250,000 a
year.
* ITEMIZED DEDUCTIONS CAP. A limit on the value of itemized
tax deductions and exemptions for individuals earning more than
$200,000 a year and families earning more than $250,000, that
would ensure those higher-earning taxpayers get the same
benefit as someone in the 28 percent tax bracket. The cap would
apply to popular itemized deductions including mortgage
interest and charitable donations, foreign excluded income,
tax-exempt interest, employer-sponsored health insurance and
other items.
* PAYROLL TAX CUTS. Reductions in the payroll tax, which
include Social Security deductions, would be extended.
Employers' taxes would be cut in half to 3.1 percent on the
first $5 million in payroll. Employees' payroll taxes would be
cut in half to 3.1 percent next year.
* CARRIED INTEREST. Hedge fund and private equity managers
would have to pay the 35-percent ordinary income tax rate,
instead of the 15-percent capital gains tax rate, on a big
chunk of their annual earnings, known as "carried interest."
* OVERSEAS CORPORATE PROFITS. A range of tax-avoidance
strategies would be targeted. Corporations could no longer
deduct interest expenses on foreign earnings with deferred
income taxes. These deductions would have to be deferred, as
well. Foreign tax credits from dividends paid to a parent
company by a foreign subsidiary would have to be determined on
a pooling basis, not individually. Excessive shifting of
corporate income into low-tax countries would be taxed more
strictly. Earnings stripping by foreign entities would be
curtailed.
* BUSINESS WRITE-OFFS. Companies could continue to write
off 100 percent of the expense of buying new capital
equipment.
* HIRING INCENTIVES. Firms could get up to $50 million in
payroll tax refunds on new hires and wage increases, as well as
tax breaks for hiring the long-term unemployed and veterans.
* OIL AND GAS SUBSIDIES. Several tax subsidies for the
energy industry would be repealed, including the oil and gas
well depletion allowance; the domestic manufacturing deduction
on oil and gas production; expensing of intangible drilling
costs; the tertiary recovery cost deduction; and others.
* OIL AND GAS R&D. This federal subsidy for research and
development of oil and gas technologies would be ended.
* OIL & GAS LEASES. A $4 per acre fee would be put on
non-producing oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters.
* LIFO ACCOUNTING. The last in, first out method of
accounting for inventories -- widely used by oil and gas
companies to lower their tax bills -- would be repealed.
* LCM ACCOUNTING. The lower-of-cost-or-market method of
inventory accounting would be repealed.
* COAL SUBSIDIES. Some tax preferences for coal mining
would end, including expensing of exploration and development
costs, hard mineral fossil fuel depletion, capital gains
treatment for royalties and the claiming of the domestic
manufacturing deduction for coal production.
* FANNIE, FREDDIE G-FEES. The fees that government mortgage
finance giants Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB
charge lenders to guarantee repayment of new loans would rise
by one-tenth of 1 percent at first, and by more later.
* LIFE INSURANCE. Taxation of life insurance contracts as
well as the handling of dividends-received deductions and
interest expense by life insurers would be made stricter.
* DUAL CAPACITY TAXPAYERS. Foreign tax credit rules would
be tightened for certain taxpayers that pay tax in a foreign
country while also getting an economic benefit from that
country.
* AIRLINE FEES. The fee paid by airline passengers for
aviation security would be set at $5 per one-way trip and rise
50 cents a year from 2013 to 2017. A new, $100-per-flight air
traffic services fee would be imposed on airlines.
* BANK TAX. A "financial crisis responsibility fee" will be
imposed on financial firms with assets exceeding $50 billion.
* PESTICIDE, CHEMICAL, HAZARDOUS WASTE FEES. Government
fees charged to companies registering pesticides and chemicals
and transporting hazardous wastes would go up.
* NUCLEAR PLANT DECOMMISSIONING FEES. Federal charges to
power utilities for shutting down nuclear plants would rise.
* SUPERFUND TAXES. Taxes to fund the clean-up of the worst
hazardous waste dumps would be reinstated.
* CORPORATE JETS. An accelerated depreciation tax break for
corporate jet owners would be repealed.
* UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE SURTAX. A federal tax on employers
for unemployment insurance would rise.
