Trump to nominate CFTC acting head Giancarlo as permanent chairman
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump plans to nominate J. Christopher Giancarlo as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the White House said on Tuesday.
April 25 Two senior U.S. Internal Revenue Service executives who were instrumental in the rollout of President Barack Obama's new healthcare law are retiring, according to an internal IRS memorandum obtained by Reuters on Friday.
Sarah Hall Ingram will step down at the end of April and James Taylor by the end of May, said the memo sent to IRS staff on behalf of IRS Commissioner John Koskinen.
Taylor has been senior director of Affordable Care Act operations and Ingram, director of services and enforcement in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) office.
Before she took her post in the ACA office in late 2010, Ingram headed the IRS tax-exempt division when it started subjecting conservative groups allied with the Tea Party movement to extra scrutiny, also a controversial matter. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh. Editing by Andre Grenon.)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 The former chief executive of human resources software firm Zenefits, Parker Conrad, on Tuesday made public a new startup that will compete with his old company, marking a comeback by the Silicon Valley entrepreneur who left Zenefits under a cloud.
BUENOS AIRES, March 14 Argentina's central bank issued $18.18 million in short and medium term local currency debt on Tuesday and set a yield for 35-day bonds at 22.25 percent compared to 22.75 percent last month.