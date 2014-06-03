WASHINGTON, June 3 Cracking down on corporate
tax avoidance sounds like a winner, and officials are working on
it, but the practical challenges are formidable and they
dominated discussion at an Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development conference on Tuesday.
The OECD, a Paris-based club of large economies, has an
effort under way - known by the unwieldy name of the Base
Erosion and Profit Sharing (BEPS) project - to tighten tax rules
and treaties, and to increase government tax
information-sharing.
BEPS has sent shudders through the international tax
planning business, a thriving community of lawyers, accountants
and lobbyists who devise, carry out and defend strategies,
usually legal, to help multinationals cut their tax bills.
"I urge that your policy and legal determinations not be
made without thoroughly considering the practical implications
of these decisions," U.S. Internal Revenue Service Commissioner
John Koskinen said in a speech at the OECD event.
BEPS is still a work in progress - completion is not
expected until 2015 - and it will have no force in law, with
national government actions needed to make it real.
Still, conference speakers generally agreed that, over time,
changes will come and implementation will be difficult.
"The rollout won't be 'Ready, set, go,'" said Timothy
Tuerff, managing partner at accounting firm Deloitte,
which advises many businesses on taxes. Tuerff heads its
Washington tax practice.
INFORMATION CHALLENGE
Not only will timing the debuts of BEPS-related laws be
tricky, but just getting corporate and government tax
information systems in sync will be a challenge.
"Trying to make all those statistics dance and link up ...
is an enormous reporting requirement," Tuerff said, specifically
regarding proposals to rein in "stateless income," or corporate
profits managed so that no country can tax them.
Corporate tax avoidance re-emerged as a political issue in
2012-2013 amid a number of investigations. In one, a U.S. Senate
panel found that technology powerhouse Apple Inc
avoided $9 billion in U.S. taxes in 2012, using a strategy
involving offshore units with no discernible tax home.
Like many other multinationals, Apple defends its practices
and said it pays all the taxes it owes.
With the United States unable to muster the political will
to overhaul its own tax code, the G20, a group of the world's
top economies, last year asked for help from the OECD, which led
to the 15-point BEPS project.
In its current form, BEPS urges tighter tax treaties;
curbing excessive interest deductions and earnings stripping, or
shifting profits from the United States to units in lower-tax
countries. It also recommended closer oversight of how
intra-corporate capital and asset transfers are priced; more
disclosure of aggressive tax positions; and more tax
information-sharing among governments.
Before any of these proposals can take effect, national
legislative action will be needed, a step that cannot be taken
for granted, suggested conference panelist Martin Kreienbaum, a
senior official in Germany's Ministry of Finance.
"Everybody likes harmonization very much, as long as you
don't have to change your domestic laws," he quipped.
