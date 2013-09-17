By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Legislation that the U.S.
House of Representatives will soon take up on allowing states to
tax online purchases will follow seven major principles,
including keeping the system simple for small businesses and
ensuring it will not lead to new taxes, sources present at talks
on the matter said on Tuesday.
Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Bob Goodlatte is
expected to release the long-awaited principles on Wednesday,
after committee staff briefed House members' staff in a special
meeting.
Decades in the making, the taxing authority now looks close
to becoming reality. Some say the legislation could be passed
this year, although there is no word on when the committee will
draft a bill. The Senate passed its version in May.
States led by both Republican and Democratic governors alike
see taxing Web purchases as a way to collect revenue they are
already owed and to raise funds without relying on federal aid.
Fitch Ratings estimates that states currently lose out on $11
billion in revenues without the levy.
Meanwhile, "brick and mortar" retailers already collecting
sales taxes contend the authority will allow them to compete
fairly with sellers on the Web. Internet retailer Amazon.com Inc
backs it as well.
A sticking point in the bill has been concern that
collecting sales taxes will be costly and burdensome for smaller
online retailers.
Goodlatte would like to create a system simple enough to
eliminate that concern, according to the sources at the meeting.
The Senate bill addresses it by exempting sellers with less
than $1 million in nationwide sales. Ebay Inc, an
online retailer and auction site where many individuals sell
used goods, would like the House bill to exempt businesses with
under $10 million in out-of-state sales or businesses with fewer
than 50 people.
NO NEW TAXES
Goodlatte is also seeking assurances that authority to
collect online sales tax will not lead to new taxes, impinge on
state sovereignty, jeopardize consumers' privacy, or prevent
states from competing with each other on keeping taxes low. At
the same time, he would like to ensure that states cannot
conduct tax audits outside their borders.
Those guidelines should appeal to the Republicans who
control the House and tend to favor free-market competition,
states' rights and low taxes. They also address questions raised
by anti-tax activist Grover Norquist and other conservatives on
whether the authority will lead to new taxes.
The principles also include "tech neutrality" for all
businesses, ostensibly putting all retailers on equal footing
for software to collect the taxes, the sources said.
Support for the legislation spans the American political
spectrum. President Barack Obama, a Democrat, said in April that
he supports the taxing authority. Conservative economist Arthur
Laffer, who served in President Ronald Reagan's administration,
has said it will add billions of dollars to the country's gross
domestic product and more than 900,000 jobs to the workforce.
A group representing a wide array of brick and mortar
retailers, the Marketplace Fairness Coalition, called the
release of the principles a "great first step." It added in a
statement released on Tuesday after the meeting that it hoped
the Judiciary Committee "will move forward quickly toward
legislative text so that the House can build on the broad and
bipartisan support this effort received in the Senate earlier
this year."
At the beginning of the year, state leaders were confident
the legislation would pass by December. Since then, though,
other issues have pushed to the fore in Congress.
"The principles are a good step forward and we will continue
to walk with the chairman on this journey. However, we
shouldn't lose sight of the fact that certain sellers are
continuing to suffer from as much as a 10 percent price
disadvantage and they are looking for relief sooner rather than
later," said Jennifer Platt, vice president for federal
operations at the International Council of Shopping Centers.
Platt, who saw the principles, said they would protect
privacy, close tax loopholes, encourage competition and create
"a truly level playing field, both in terms of regulatory burden
and true price competition."