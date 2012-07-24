WASHINGTON, July 24 U.S. lawmakers debated, but
found little agreement on Tuesday on a proposal to impose a
national standard for letting state governments impose sales tax
on online retail sales.
Legislation along these lines has languished for years in
the Senate and the House of Representatives, for reasons that
were clearly on display at a House committee hearing.
Some U.S. lawmakers said they were skeptical of the
legislation because it would amount to a tax increase. O ther
lawmakers from state and local jurisdictions backed it because
it would bring their governments new revenues. Retailers, both
online and otherwise, were divided.
Neither the Senate nor House bill was expected to advance
before the congressional elections in November, aides said.
At present, states can only tax Internet sales made by
companies with a physical presence in state borders. In
practice, that means etailers such as Amazon.com Inc.
collect online sales tax in some states and not in others.
In states where etailers collect no sales tax, traditional,
brick-and-mortar store operators complain they suffer from a
pricing disadvantage. Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Target Corp.
and other "big box" retailers support the legislation.
It is also backed by Amazon, even as the company continues
to negotiate separate sales tax agreements with individual
states. Other etailers oppose the legislation, however.
"Amazon believes the sales tax issue needs to be resolved at
the federal level and we're actively working with the states,
retailers and Congress to get federal legislation passed this
year," said Scott Stanzel, an Amazon spokesman, in a statement.
A House bill dubbed the "Marketplace Equity Act" would
require online retailers with more than $1 million in annual
sales, online or not, to collect sales taxes.
The bill would be a "state tax disaster," said Steve
DelBianco, spokesman for NetChoice, which represents AOL Inc.
, Yahoo! Inc., eBay Inc. and others.
(Reporting By Patrick Temple-West. Additional reporting by Lisa
Lambert; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and M.D. Golan)