June 11 The Oregon Department of Revenue said it expects to issue a report on Tuesday, seeking to explain how the state authorized a $2.1 million tax refund to a woman who was arrested last week and charged with filing a fraudulent state tax return.

Krystle Marie Reyes was arrested in Salem, Oregon, and charged with computer crime, fraud and aggravated theft, according to a June 6 police report.

Oregon tax collectors authorized the refund months ago after Reyes filed a bogus 2011 tax return using Intuit Inc's Turbo Tax software program for tax preparation, the report said.

Intuit issued Reyes a $2.1 million prepaid debit card as her refund. She spent more than $150,000 from Feb. 26 to May 6.

On May 7, Reyes reported the card lost or stolen to Intuit. Before reissuing the card, Intuit asked the state to double-check the refund, prompting officials to catch their mistake.

"We have to own our mistake in the process here," said Derrick Gasperini, spokesman for the revenue department.

An internal audit report on the agency's review procedures is expected on Tuesday, Gasperini said.

Intuit returned the money to the state that Reyes had not spent. It was unclear if the state could recoup the more than $150,000 that she did spend using the debit card.

Intuit could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday. (Reporting By Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and David Gregorio)