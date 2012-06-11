June 11 The Oregon Department of Revenue said it
expects to issue a report on Tuesday, seeking to explain how the
state authorized a $2.1 million tax refund to a woman who was
arrested last week and charged with filing a fraudulent state
tax return.
Krystle Marie Reyes was arrested in Salem, Oregon, and
charged with computer crime, fraud and aggravated theft,
according to a June 6 police report.
Oregon tax collectors authorized the refund months ago after
Reyes filed a bogus 2011 tax return using Intuit Inc's Turbo Tax
software program for tax preparation, the report said.
Intuit issued Reyes a $2.1 million prepaid debit
card as her refund. She spent more than $150,000 from Feb. 26 to
May 6.
On May 7, Reyes reported the card lost or stolen to Intuit.
Before reissuing the card, Intuit asked the state to
double-check the refund, prompting officials to catch their
mistake.
"We have to own our mistake in the process here," said
Derrick Gasperini, spokesman for the revenue department.
An internal audit report on the agency's review procedures
is expected on Tuesday, Gasperini said.
Intuit returned the money to the state that Reyes had not
spent. It was unclear if the state could recoup the more than
$150,000 that she did spend using the debit card.
Intuit could not immediately be reached for comment on
Monday.
(Reporting By Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh
and David Gregorio)