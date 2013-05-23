By Nanette Byrnes
May 23 The U.S. regulator of corporate auditors
said on Thursday that the U.S. arm of global accounting firm
Ernst & Young failed to fix quality control problems
found in earlier reviews.
The report from the Public Company Accounting Oversight
Board (PCAOB) is a blow for the firm, which markets itself as a
global leader in audit quality.
It followed the PCAOB's 2009 inspection of 58 Ernst & Young
audits. The inspection led the watchdog to criticize how the
firm audited clients' estimates of numbers key to the accuracy
of their clients' financial statements.
Problems were found with Ernst & Young's evaluation of the
accuracy of clients' estimates of asset impairment and the size
of reserves companies took against issues such as environmental
problems and expired inventory, among other things.
The PCAOB also raised concerns about the supervision of
auditors, their professional skepticism, and Ernst & Young's
evaluation of areas posing fraud risk.
An Ernst & Young spokeswoman did not take issue with the
PCAOB's findings and praised the inspection process as useful.
The firm pledged to continue to work cooperatively with the
board to improve the quality of its audits.
Ernst & Young has decided not to appeal the decision to the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as is its right,
according to the PCAOB report.
Two other Big Four audit and accounting firms --
PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte & Touche
-- have received similar criticism in earlier PCAOB reports.