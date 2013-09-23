* Libertarian firm argues tax agency lacks authority
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The U.S. government's first
effort to regulate tens of thousands of tax return preparers
will be tested on Tuesday when the Internal Revenue Service
squares off in court against a libertarian law firm.
The Institute for Justice, funded by leading conservative
activists, will argue that the IRS lacks the legal authority to
require return preparers to pass a competency test, and to pay
for continuing education classes.
The IRS will say that it has ample congressional authority
to impose such rules on the return prep industry, and that
tougher oversight is needed to protect Americans from
unscrupulous and incompetent preparers.
The outcome of the case, not expected for several months,
will have a big impact on the tax return prep industry and on
the government's ability to police it.
More than 78 million Americans in 2011 paid someone to
prepare their tax returns, which are complicated and will get
more so as the IRS helps implement President Barack Obama's new
healthcare laws.
The return prep industry posted revenue this year of $9.4
billion, said research group IBISWorld Inc.
H&R Block Inc is by far the largest competitor, with
about 32 percent of the market, while mid-tier rivals such as
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc and JTH Tax Inc have a
combined 3 percent share, IBISWorld estimated.
The remainder is scattered among thousands of small, "dinner
table" return preparers. The industry has never been regulated.
The IRS had no immediate comment on Monday.
"SHELL-SHOCKED"
Concerns about tax fraud and sloppy returns led the IRS in
2011 to begin moving toward greater oversight.
The agency spent $50 million to design a competency test and
open more than 250 testing centers, while signing up about
100,000 preparers to take the test. The IRS collected more than
$105 million in registration and test fees.
The Institute for Justice sued in March 2012 to try to block
the program. Based in Arlington, Va., the group litigates over
issues such as private school vouchers and eminent domain. It
was launched in 1991 with funding from wealthy industrialists
and conservative activists David and Charles Koch.
Sabina Loving, a Chicago tax preparer, is the lead plaintiff
in the case. She came to the institute via its entrepreneurship
clinic at the University of Chicago. She was put in touch with
institute attorney Dan Alban.
"We're interested in protecting people's right to economic
liberty," Alban said. "Congress hadn't passed new laws
authorizing the agency to do this."
In January, the institute won a district court order
suddenly halting the IRS's new initiative. The government is
appealing that ruling.
"This was a major project" for the agency, said Floyd
Williams, formerly IRS chief of legislative affairs. "Everyone
was shell-shocked at the ruling."
REPUBLICAN JUDGES
On Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the District of Columbia will hear the case. All three of
the judges were appointed by Republican presidents.
Fees collected from return preparers are being held by the
IRS and may have to be refunded if the IRS loses.
In court filings, the IRS is arguing that it has broad
congressional authority to write tax code rules. The institute
argues Congress never passed a law specifically allowing the IRS
to impose return preparer rules on its own.
Despite broad, bipartisan political support for regulating
return preparers, the IRS lost several opportunities to get that
specific authority signed into law, prompting the agency to
write its own rules, said Don Williamson, a tax accountant and
executive director of American University's Kogod Tax Center.
"As a tax practitioner, I'm in favor of regulation,"
Williamson said. "As a citizen, this is classic over-reach."
Amid expectations that IRS regulation would squeeze smaller
players out of the return prep market, large competitors such as
Jackson Hewitt and H&R Block generally backed IRS oversight.
In Charlotte, North Carolina, Najam Usmani is watching the
court case closely. Usmani owns 22 Charlotte-area Jackson Hewitt
stores and employs about 100 people during tax season.
"More regulation is good for us," Usmani said. "People are
doing taxes out of their basement. We've been seeing a decline
in the business because of all these moms and pops who open up
out of nowhere."
The case is Sabina Loving et al v. Internal Revenue Service
No. 13-5061.