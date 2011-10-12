* IRS fees pose barrier for new and old preparers
* More than half of all U.S. taxpayers use preparers
(Inserts graphic)
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 Tax preparers are chewing
their pencils as the U.S. Internal Revenue Service gets ready
to impose the first comprehensive program of fees and rules on
the industry's 730,000 practitioners.
Some fear the IRS campaign against tax fraud could squeeze
out small, independent businesses and allow large competitors
such as H&R Block Inc (HRB.N) and Jackson Hewitt Tax Service
Inc to capture market share.
The IRS, which plans to finalize the new fees in coming
months, recently said it was open to ways to mitigate costs.
----------
Tax preparers vs. do-it-yourself: More than half of
Americans use tax preparers to handle their returns. To see the
graph, click link.reuters.com/xaj44s.
----------
To get certified, preparers will need to register and pass
a competency test. Some will need to be finger-printed, pass a
background check with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and
take continuing education classes.
The IRS estimates the licensing fee for each tax preparer
at between $250 and $275, but H&R Block expects the cost will
be more than $400, including state fees and its own
background-check expenses.
The IRS fees are "a touchy and sensitive topic," said Mark
Steber, chief tax officer at Parsippany, New Jersey-based
Jackson Hewitt. "The fees "do seem large, and they are large."
Practitioners say the fees, some still in flux, will
trickle down to Americans who pay for personalized help with
their taxes. Faced with a complex tax code, more than half of
all U.S. taxpayers filed a return last year with the help of a
preparer, according to the Government Accountability Office.
The tax-preparation business has traditionally been a
free-wheeling industry. Only California and Oregon have laws
regulating it. In the rest of the country, anyone can hang out
a shingle and fill out tax returns.
The IRS wants to weed out illicit tax preparers who open
for business in tax season and then disappear before they can
be charged. Last month, for example, the Justice Department
prosecuted a Florida woman who filed returns for homeless
people claiming first-time-homebuyer tax credits.
SHULMAN BEHIND CRACKDOWN
In June 2009, IRS Commissioner Doug Shulman started an
overhaul of the tax preparer system.
As the proposed rules stand now, fees would hit about
450,000 preparers particularly hard -- those lacking
professional certifications as lawyers or certified public
accountants, and those registered with the IRS as preparation
supervisors.
Fees and competency tests could drive out honest preparers
along with swindlers, said Chuck McCabe, chief executive
officer of the Income Tax School Inc in Richmond, Virginia.
"The fees definitely do pose a barrier to entry," said
McCabe, whose school offers tax-preparation classes. The
certification requirements are "definitely a deterrent."
Tax preparation has been a valuable job opportunity for
many older people and mothers with young children looking for
part-time work, he said.
Older preparers might not want to pay the fees and might
struggle with the competency test, McCabe said, predicting that
the consequences "will create a vacuum" of preparers.
Meanwhile, analysts say big firms may pay for their staffs'
certifications to retain experienced employees, and are poised
to gain a competitive edge over small, independent preparers.
Jackson Hewitt preparers filed 2.6 million retail U.S. tax
returns for the 2010 year, while H&R Block handled 14.7
million, or about 11 percent of the total.
COSTS ADD UP
H&R Block said it would cost about $8 million to get
roughly 100,000 company employees certified. Its 1,733
corporate franchises will also have to pay fees.
"It's definitely going to add costs," especially for H&R
Block's franchises, said Kartik Mehta, director of research at
Northcoast Research Holdings LLC in Cleveland.
Still, Mehta added: "I don't think the costs are that
onerous."
The IRS agrees. David Williams, director of the agency's
return preparer office, said the costs bring the preparation
business in line with the professional needs of the work.
"In virtually every service profession, there are basic,
minimum standards for suitability," said Williams, who led the
regulatory overhaul.
Most barbers and hair stylists must pass some suitability
test. "You will see those licenses on the wall," he told
Reuters, while tax preparers, who face no such requirements in
most states, have access to an individual's "most intimate
financial information."
INDUSTRY WEIGHS IN
At a hearing last week, industry groups raised their
concerns with IRS and U.S. Treasury Department officials.
The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants said
it supported certification, but disapproved of its costs.
"We have serious concerns regarding the level of burden
that the user fee regulations will place on CPA firms,
primarily small- and medium-size CPA firms," said Patricia
Thompson, who chairs the AICPA tax executive committee.
H&R Block asked if the IRS would consider allowing firms to
fingerprint their employees and forward the information to the
FBI.
Williams said the IRS would take another look at the costs,
especially for fingerprinting. "Maybe there is a viable
alternative that would suffice in lieu of an FBI fingercheck,"
he said.
The public comment period on fingerprinting fees closes on
Oct. 26.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)