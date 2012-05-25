* "Carried interest" tax break enjoyed by Romney
By Patrick Temple-West and Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, May 25 U.S. tax regulators are
preparing for a potential tax hike on profits earned by private
equity managers such as Republican presidential candidate Mitt
Romney known as "carried interest," to be ready if the issue
flares up in coming months.
The tax-collecting Internal Revenue Service will need to
write detailed regulations to implement any new law. The agency
will make recommendations now to lawmakers if it sees problems,
an IRS official told Reuters.
"We have to look down the road that it may become law," the
official said, when asked if the issue was under consideration.
"We don't want to be surprised," the official added, declining
to be identified.
Carried interest is the slice of profits that private equity
fund managers earn on their investments. The amounts can be huge
if the funds perform well and make their managers very wealthy.
President Barack Obama and most other Democrats in
Washington favor lifting the levy on this type of income, which
is now taxed at the 15 percent capital gains rate rather than
the top 35 percent rate applied to wages or salary.
The Democratic critics say Romney's taxes illustrate an
unfair loophole. Romney, a co-founder of buyout firm Bain
Capital, earns most of his income from investment profits,
dividends and interest.
The Obama re-election campaign eyes Romney's taxes and his
time at private equity firm Bain Capital as a weakness for the
Republican opponent. Obama has highlighted lightly-taxed
millionaires to paint Romney as unfairly privileged.
CONGRESS ACTION
The carried interest proposal is a perennial one that will
likely rear its head again at year's end, when lawmakers face a
series of fiscal deadlines coming to be known as "taxmageddon"
or the "fiscal cliff."
Expiration of all lower individual tax rates enacted under
President George W. Bush will kick in if Congress fails to act.
Movement on these issues is not expected until after the Nov. 6
elections.
"It is a prudent thing to be doing," John Harrington, a
partner at SNR Denton and former tax counsel for the Treasury
Department, said of the government's preparation.
The IRS and the Treasury Department have worked with
lawmakers on carried interest bills in the past, specifically to
close potential loopholes, said Steven Bortnick, a partner at
Pepper Hamilton LLP.
"The fact that they're now looking may mean that they think
it's more likely that something's going to happen, but it's not
surprising," he said.
Carried interest is often conditional on a fund making a
profit or hitting a performance hurdle in terms of the rate of
investment return achieved, often set at 8 percent.
Advocates for maintaining the lower carried interest rate
say fund managers are making risky investment decisions with the
potential for losing money, making the income most like
investment, which is subject to the lower tax rate.
Lawmakers came close to changing the tax treatment at the
end of 2010, but the effort ultimately died in the U.S. Senate.
Some moderate Democrats have been concerned on the impact on
business, which has typically derailed the efforts in the
Senate.
Higher carried interest taxes may be a valuable revenue
source for lawmakers desperate to balance the budget.
A series of individual and business tax breaks have expired,
and the business community is lobbying for retroactive approval,
as well as extension for next year. Raising the tax on carried
interest is often proposed as a way to pay for the extension of
popular tax breaks, known as "tax extenders."
