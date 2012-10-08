* Annual "Pulpit Freedom Sunday" gains in popularity
* Pastors' campaign could have influence in swing states
* Past events tended to be dominated by conservatives
By Nanette Byrnes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Oct 7 Baptist Pastor Mark Harris
stood before his flock in North Carolina on Sunday and joined
hundreds of other U.S. religious leaders in deliberately
breaking the law in an election-year campaign that tests the
role of churches in politics.
By publicly backing candidates for political office from the
pulpit, Harris and nearly 1,500 other preachers at services
across the United States were flouting a law they see as an
incursion on freedom of religion and speech.
Under the U.S. tax code, non-profit organizations such as
churches may express views on any issue, but they jeopardize
their favorable tax-exempt status if they speak for or against
any political candidate.
"Pulpit Freedom Sunday" has been staged annually since 2008
by a group called the Alliance Defending Freedom. Its aim is to
provoke a challenge from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in
order to file a lawsuit and have its argument out in court.
The event has grown steadily in size, but the IRS has yet to
respond - even though the pastors tape their sermons and mail
them to the agency.
Now in an election year, where a few swing states -
including North Carolina - will be crucial, political analysts
say pastors campaigning from the pulpit could have an impact.
Critics say the movement threatens the U.S. constitutional
principle of separation of church and state and makes pastors
look like political operatives rather than neutral spiritual
leaders.
"When the church further divides the country, where's the
win in that?" asked Reverend C. Welton Gaddy, president of the
Interfaith Alliance, and an opponent of "Pulpit Freedom Sunday."
In his sermon at First Baptist Church in Charlotte, North
Carolina, Harris endorsed a Republican candidate for the state's
Supreme Court, but did not specifically takes sides in the Nov.
6 contest for the White House between Democratic President
Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
"I don't feel I'm breaking the law," Harris said before
addressing a congregation of almost 1,000. "I am speaking as a
pastor and as a citizen of the United States where we have that
freedom of speech."
EVENT'S POPULARITY GROWS
Erik Stanley, senior legal counsel of the Alliance Defending
Freedom, said the group was not pushing any particular political
agenda and participants came from both conservative and liberal
churches.
However, the event in past years has tended to be dominated
by evangelical fundamentalist churches and conservative causes
such as opposition to abortion and gay-marriage.
It has grown steadily in size, with just 33 pastors taking
part in 2008, rising to 539 last year and to a record 1,477 this
year.
It is not entirely clear why the IRS has stayed silent and
the agency did not respond to a request for comment.
Stanley said that if the IRS continued to ignore the
speeches, it could become clear it was not enforcing the ban and
hand preachers the de facto right to do as they wish from the
pulpit.
IRS LOST KEY CASE IN 2009
Marcus Owens, a partner with law firm Caplin & Drysdale and
former head of the IRS division that oversees tax exempt
organizations, cited a 2009 case as a turning point.
In that case, the agency took action against James Hammond,
pastor of the Living Word Christian Center in Brooklyn Park,
Minnesota, after he endorsed Republican Michele Bachmann for
Congress.
The move led to a challenge of the IRS' audit procedure for
churches, which the agency lost, and since then there have been
no publicly known examples of it taking action against churches.
In its latest annual report, the IRS indicated it planned to
examine allegations of political intervention by pastors.
But experts who spoke to Reuters said they do not expect the
agency to move against Pulpit Freedom Sunday this year, chiefly
because of the absence of a new audit procedure for churches.
"If the IRS wanted to get serious about this, there are
already plenty of blatant violations they could pursue," said
Rob Boston of Americans United for Separation of Church and
State, a Washington-based group that monitors and informs the
IRS about tax-code violations.
BIG SCREEN, POLITICS
Pacing across the church stage and backed by large screens
showing closeups of his face, Harris argued in his sermon that
issues such as the sanctity of life, marriage, religious freedom
and the national debt mattered "to the judgment hand of God."
"The American politician must hear you. You, sir and ma'am,
are responsible for the governing of this nation today," he
declared as his congregation rose in a standing ovation.
"As a follower of Jesus Christ, I will not vote for a
candidate that violates the principles of God on the issues I've
discussed," he said, before going on to endorse Paul Martin
Newby, Republican candidate for the state Supreme Court.
Churchgoer Dixie Martin said some in the congregation were
uncomfortable with the overt political talk, but she added: "We
needed to hear it."
A registered Democrat, Martin said she would be voting
Republican this year and was glad to learn more about Newby in a
race she had not been following.
Obama won North Carolina by just 14,000 votes in 2008.
Recent polls show him now in a dead heat there with Romney.
Though the state has changed over the years, with new
population inflows from other parts of the country, it retains a
strong churchgoing base.
This means sermons just before elections could be critical,
strategists from both political parties agreed.
Paul Shumacker, a long-time North Carolina consultant to
Republican candidates, said regular churchgoers tended to be
engaged in their communities and formed a strong voter base.
In a race as close as the one between Obama and Romney,
"anything that works to build intensity becomes absolutely
critical," he said.
A July poll by the Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life
found 66 percent of Americans believe churches or other houses
of worship should not endorse political candidates. That figure
was only 56 percent among white evangelical Protestants. It was
69 percent among Catholics.
Jason Husser, a political science professor at North
Carolina's Elon University, said evangelical pastors may be more
comfortable speaking out on politics than leaders of other
faiths because their congregations tended to be more uniformly
conservative and Republican.