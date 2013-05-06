By Kim Dixon
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 6 "Tax the other guy, not me!"
was the main message from a variety of special interest groups
commenting on tax breaks in a report issued on Monday,
underscoring the problems faced by the U.S. Congress as it
considers a revamp of the tax code.
Republican Dave Camp, chairman of the powerful tax-writing
Ways and Means panel in the U.S. House of Representatives,
commissioned the report.
It describes the current tax laws and summarizes comments
from hundreds of interest groups, from corporations and private
equity managers to banks and non-profit groups.
Prepared by the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation,
the report highlights how difficult it will be to manage a
top-to-bottom tax code rewrite, which has not been done since
1986.
Despite wide agreement on the need for an overhaul of the
tax code, most of the comments ultimately expressed support for
preserving one or more existing special interest tax breaks.
For example, the section on carried interest - a tax break
that private equity partners and other financiers get on a
portion of their income - lists several suggestions. All of them
call for preserving the current tax treatment in various ways.
One supporter of the Cayman Islands, home to many offshore
business ventures, commented on page 523: "Do not associate the
Cayman Islands with tax evasion."
The American Council of Gift Annuities called for making
permanent and expanding certain favorable tax treatments for
rolling over IRA pension accounts into charities, instead of
letting the treatments expire as scheduled this year.
Camp in late March appointed members of the House Ways and
Means Committee to 11 "working groups" to tackle tough topics
ranging from real estate taxation to charitable giving and to
report their findings to the joint committee.
The Michigan Republican has pledged to move legislation out
of his committee to the full House this year. His Senate
counterpart, Democrat Max Baucus, chairman of the Senate Finance
Committee, wants to do the same.
But the joint committee's findings underscore the difficulty
of doing this, with nearly all budget and tax experts saying
that some tax breaks will have to be nixed if lawmakers want to
lower tax rates without adding to the federal budget deficit.
In other examples of interest group comments:
- Some comments called for protecting the tax break on
municipal bond interest, and sought to expand the break to a
wider universe of projects. They wanted to increase flexibility
in using such debt for energy utilities, remove some issuance
limits, allow tribes to sell more bonds and boost financial
institutions' bond purchases.
- The American Hospital Associations urged preserving
tax-exempt bond issuance for non-profit hospitals.
- The Association of Art Museum Directors called for
increasing the tax deduction available on gifts of art.
- Bayer Science wrote to say it wants an expanded research
and development tax credit.
- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce called on Congress to keep
cost recovery tax breaks for businesses.
A small slice of the report highlighted the need for
sacrifice.
Comments submitted to the working group on income and tax
distribution backed imposing a limit on itemized deductions and
exemptions such as that proposed by President Barack Obama.