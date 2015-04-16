April 16 Tax revenue from state governments rose
for a fourth consecutive year in 2014, climbing by 2.2 percent
to $865.8 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's annual
survey of tax collections.
Most of the growth came from general sales and gross
receipts taxes, which increased by 4.8 percent to $271.3
billion. Severance taxes and motor fuel taxes also increased.
States that enjoyed the highest percentage of total tax
increases included North Dakota, up 15.5 percent to $6.1
billion; New Mexico, up 6.9 percent to $5.8 billion; and Texas,
up 6.7 percent to $55.3 billion.
Texas and California brought in the most actual cash.
California revenue yielded $138.1 billion, or 3.7 percent over
2013.
Among the states that saw a decrease in tax revenue were
Alaska, declining by 33.9 percent to $3.4 billion; Delaware,
down 5.1 percent to $3.2 billion; and Kansas, down 3.8 percent
to $7.3 billion.
Individual income tax and general sales and gross receipts
taxes drew two-thirds of total tax revenues in the 2014 fiscal
year. Individual income tax rose 35.9 percent to $310.8 billion,
and general sales and gross receipts taxes rose 31.3 percent to
$271.3 billion.
State governments use the Census Bureau's survey finding to
make policy and investment decisions.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Leslie Adler)