* Like Senate version, bill would force more disclosure
* Odds of approval may be better this time around
* States remain opposed, other groups on the fence
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 Owners of shell corporations
could face stricter disclosure laws when incorporating under
legislation introduced this week in the U.S. House of
Representatives that breathes new life into an old proposal.
The House bill is supported by a wide range of law
enforcement associations, as well as the U.S. Justice and
Treasury departments. It would require states to collect names
and addresses and other information from shell company owners
and limited liability partnerships.
Under current law, many states do not require individuals
to give their names or contact information when incorporating,
leading to abuse of shell companies by those who prefer to
conduct financial operations in the shadows.
The House bill, introduced by Democrats, joins similar
bipartisan legislation introduced in the Senate in August by
Democrat Carl Levin and Republican Chuck Grassley.
This is at least the third time lawmakers have considered
proposals to crack down on shell company incorporation. With
both chambers involved and wide support from law enforcement,
the legislation may have a better chance of passage this time.
Some state government group remain opposed. In the past,
resistance has also come from business groups and lawyers.
"Senator Levin and I are making progress trying to convince
our colleagues that law enforcement needs our help to close
this loophole," Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney, the
House bill's lead sponsor, said in a statement.
"We have been working to address the concerns raised by
those who have been objecting to the bill and my next step will
be to call for a hearing," she said.
Levin said he welcomes the House bill.
"While there are some differences between the House bill
and our Senate bill, they have the common aim to stop the
practice of allowing U.S. corporations with hidden owners,"
Levin said in a statement on Wednesday.
The bill's supporters cite recent prosecutions involving
shell companies. Earlier this year, a former Russian military
officer was found guilty of using Oregon shell companies to
wire more than $150 million abroad for Russian clients.
Both versions of the bill include exemptions for businesses
that already disclose ownership information because they are
regulated at the state or federal level.
The House version differs on defining "beneficial owner,"
or the individuals who would have to provide personal
information. The House bill is not retroactive and would only
apply to newly-incorporating businesses and LLCs.
State-level secretaries of state, who would be charged with
collecting the new corporate information, oppose the bill.
"Our members want to assist law enforcement," said Kay
Stimson, a spokesperson for the National Association of
Secretaries of State. But "there's a way for this to be done
without creating an entirely separate process."
In January 2010, the tax-collecting U.S. Internal Revenue
Service revised reporting requirements for businesses applying
for an Employer Identification Number. This new requirement
gives law enforcement a channel to access a corporation's
ownership information, Stimson said.
The American Bar Association, another opponent of prior
shell company disclosure bills due to concerns about lawyers
being exposed to liability, is reviewing the latest bills.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh
and Gerald E. McCormick