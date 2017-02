WASHINGTON Nov 8 Cutting the budget of the tax-collecting U.S. Internal Revenue Service, as proposed in Congress, could add $4 billion annually to the federal deficit, IRS Commissioner Douglas Shulman warned on Tuesday.

A cut of at least $525 million has been proposed and would have "serious consequences" that could reduce enforcement actions by 7 percent, Shulman said at a conference, adding that it "would add about $4 billion to the deficit." (Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)