WASHINGTON, March 20 Some profitable U.S.
corporations that avoid paying federal income taxes manage to do
the same in states where they operate, said a study issued on
Thursday by a tax activist group.
From 2008 through 2012, ten U.S. companies paid no state
income taxes, said the left-leaning Citizens for Tax Justice
(CTJ).
Among companies named in the study were aerospace group
Boeing Co, drugmaker Merck & Co Inc and
industrial group Rockwell Automation Inc.
Companies are increasingly making deals with state lawmakers
to reduce their tax bills, said Matthew Gardner, a co-author of
the report. "There is a disturbing trend toward enacting
targeted tax breaks for specific companies," he said.
Some states did not collect corporate taxes in the years CTJ
examined, including Washington State, where Boeing was founded.
A spokesman for Boeing said it has paid hundreds of millions
of dollars in Washington State's "business and occupation" tax,
which is based on gross receipts.
Representatives for Merck and Rockwell did not immediately
respond to requests for comment on Thursday.
Of the Fortune 500 companies CTJ studied, 269 were
profitable in each of the five years examined and avoided a
combined $73.1 billion in state income taxes, the study found.
Ninety companies paid no state taxes in at least one of the
years examined, CTJ said.
Most states rely more heavily on property, sales and
individual income taxes for revenue than on corporate taxes.
