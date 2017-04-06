(Recasts; adds House tax committee chair's comment)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, April 6 Conservative activist groups
that generally support Republicans but oppose a pro-export,
anti-import Republican tax proposal, released a study on
Thursday estimating its impact on individual U.S. states,
underscoring the party's division over taxes.
With taxes at the top of Republican priorities, the two
groups, backed by the wealthy Koch brothers, reported that seven
states won by President Donald Trump in November's election
would be among the 10 hardest hit by the proposal.
Freedom Partners and Americans for Prosperity, both based in
the Washington area, said the "border adjustment tax," or BAT,
would harm all 50 states, but that those heavily dependent on
imports could suffer most.
The report predicted economic harm to Georgia, Kentucky,
Louisiana, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas - all
states Trump won in the 2016 presidential election. The list of
hard-hit states also includes California, New Jersey and
Illinois, which were carried by Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The study was sharply criticized by House Ways and Means
Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, a Texas Republican who intends
to include the BAT in tax reform legislation this spring.
"That so-called study will be easily discredited and
probably fits the definition of fake news," Brady told
reporters. "It takes one provision, pretends the economy freezes
... applies it in our current tax code and comes up with fantasy
figures."
BAT, billed as a way to boost U.S. manufacturing, would
exempt export revenues from federal tax, while ending the
deductibility of import costs by corporations, making imports
for production or resale costlier.
The plan is part of a tax reform blueprint supported by
House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan. Trump is also
working on a tax plan.
Billionaire industrialists Charles and David Koch have
funded both groups behind the study. The Kochs exert strong
financial and ideological influence on the Republican Party.
Opposition to BAT from the Kochs and import-dependent
industries suggests a rocky road ahead for Trump's stated
priority of tax reform.
The proposal is also opposed by a number of Senate
Republicans who could prevent its passage, should the House
approve a tax reform bill that contains it.
Koch organizations, including the brothers' privately held
conglomerate Koch Industries, have warned that BAT could
devastate the U.S. economy by raising prices on consumer goods,
including gasoline. Refineries owned by Koch Industries rely on
oil imports from Canada.
The Koch groups say they support tax reform but oppose BAT.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Dan
Grebler)