ZURICH Nov 17 The head of the U.S. Justice
Department's tax division has warned that Swiss banks which do
not come forward under a government-brokered programme risk
prosecution over tax evasion by their U.S. customers.
The programme closes in about six weeks.
"We want to assure the banks that we are here to speak with
them and implement the programme," Kathryn Keneally said in a
interview with Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung on Sunday.
At the same time, Keneally said the Justice Department
continues to investigate banks which aided tax evasion with
information from banks already cooperating with U.S. officials
and will seek criminal charges for those which don't come
forward.
"Our program enables banks and individuals to bring this to
an end. Should they choose not to make use of it, we will keep
investigating and press charges," Keneally said.
It applies to about 100 second-tier Swiss banks, which could
have to disclose some previously hidden information and face
penalties of up to 50 percent of the value of assets they
managed on behalf of wealthy Americans.
It does not cover banks already under U.S. criminal
investigation, which include some of Switzerland's biggest banks
such as Credit Suisse and Julius Baer.
Keneally said Justice Department officials have received
various requests from Swiss banks to interpret the program's
guidelines, but was hesitant to enter talks unless they centered
on a specific institute's problems.
She didn't comment on the investigation into Credit Suisse
and other banks being targeted, or on potential fines.
Swiss bankers which cooperate individually with U.S. Justice
Department officials run the risk of being pursued by Swiss
prosecutors for violating the country's strict banking secrecy
laws.