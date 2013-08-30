* Applies to banks not yet under U.S. investigation
* Banks to pay penalties, disclose information
* Swiss bankers' body sees fines at upper end of acceptable
By Patrick Temple-West and Katharina Bart
WASHINGTON/BERN, Aug 30 The United States and
Switzerland have struck a deal to allow some Swiss banks to pay
fines to avoid or defer prosecution over tax evasion by their
U.S. customers, moving closer towards ending a long-running
dispute.
The deal will apply to about 100 second-tier Swiss banks,
which could have to disclose some previously hidden information
and face penalties of up to 50 percent of assets they managed on
behalf of wealthy Americans.
But it does not cover banks already under U.S. criminal
investigation, which include some of Switzerland's biggest banks
such as Credit Suisse and Julius Baer.
The deal is a step forward in a long-running U.S. drive to
pierce the shroud of Swiss bank secrecy, though analysts said it
was too early to say how much the Swiss banks would have to pay
or how much extra revenue would flow to the United States.
"On the whole it's a pretty strong agreement," said Heather
Lowe, director of government affairs at anti-graft watchdog
Global Financial Integrity, though she said there were "gaps",
such as whether banks could settle without turning over U.S.
client names. "That is definitely one open question here."
Swiss privacy laws have helped to make the Alpine country
the world's biggest offshore financial centre. But a crackdown
on tax evasion by U.S. authorities in particular had led it to
the negotiating table in a bid to lift the uncertainty over
potential fines and even indictments for its banks.
UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, reached a
landmark $780 million settlement with U.S. authorities in 2009
after admitting it sheltered U.S. tax cheats, providing
information that has contributed to a criminal investigation
currently focused on 14 other banks.
Switzerland's oldest bank, Wegelin & Co, was indicted
earlier this year and announced its closure, underscoring the
risks for Swiss financial institutions.
"It's a choice between two evils (for Swiss banks)," said
Walter Boss, a tax lawyer with Poledna Boss Kurer AG in Zurich.
"If they don't cooperate with the U.S., the U.S. might
indict them."
PENALTIES
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder hailed Thursday's deal:
"The programme's requirement that Swiss banks provide detailed
account information will improve our ability to bring tax
dollars back to the U.S. Treasury from across the globe."
The Swiss government, meanwhile, said the settlement
provided a framework for cooperation while respecting
Switzerland's legal system and sovereignty.
Under the programme's penalty provisions, a Swiss bank
seeking a non-prosecution agreement must agree to a penalty
equal to 20 percent of the total dollar amount of all hidden
U.S. customer accounts held by the bank on Aug. 1, 2008.
That was roughly when the United States started cracking
down on tax avoidance by Americans with secret Swiss accounts.
The penalty amount increases to 30 percent and then to 50
percent, depending on how active a bank was in continuing to
open secret accounts for Americans after the crackdown began.
"The fines in particular are at the upper end of legally
acceptable and economically bearable levels," the Swiss Bankers
Association (SBA) said in a statement.
"It is, however, the sole remaining solution for enabling
the banks to resolve the legal problems with the U.S.
conclusively, and for creating legal certainty."
The SBA also flagged what it called "certain ambiguities in
the programme" which would need to be discussed between the U.S.
Justice Department and the banks to enable the banks to
implement the programme.
The programme, which is not available to individuals, also
requires cooperating banks to tell prosecutors about Americans'
assets that left Switzerland and were moved to other tax havens.
The Swiss government did not give any information about the
banks still under U.S. investigation, which also include the
Swiss arm of Britain's HSBC, privately held Pictet, and
state-backed regional banks Zuercher Kantonalbank and Basler
Kantonalbank.
Several of these banks have said they are preparing
information on client withdrawals as demanded by U.S.
investigators, after the Swiss government said it would allow
them to circumvent secrecy and privacy laws to do so.
At 0950 GMT, Credit Suisse shares were down 1.2 percent at
27.01 Swiss francs, with Julius Baer's down 0.9 percent at 41.32
francs. The European bank index was off 0.3 percent.