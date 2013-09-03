ZURICH, Sept 3 Switzerland's banks on Tuesday
issued an unusually direct apology for their role in helping tax
cheats, following a landmark settlement with U.S. authorities
which could threaten the existence of some firms.
The banks do not know the ultimate cost of a government
settlement to a long-running U.S. drive to pierce the veil of
Swiss bank secrecy. They have until the end of this year to come
forward over tax evasion by their U.S. customers, under a deal
struck with U.S. investigators to allow some banks to pay fines
to avert prosecution.
"It was not because we lacked skills and knowledge that we
found ourselves in these unfortunate situations. It was because
we acted wrongly and we displayed wrong conduct," Swiss bankers
association chairman Patrick Odier told a news conference on
Tuesday.
"I regret this all the more because we have damaged the
reputation of the entire Swiss financial centre."
The apology is the strongest wording yet from a
representative of Swiss private banking, which has been buffeted
by massive pressure on banking secrecy and various
investigations of its banks from U.S. and European officials.
Odier said Swiss regulators had assured him that the Swiss
banking industry can shoulder the fines attached to the U.S.
settlement. Nevertheless, the deal may jeopardise the existence
of Swiss banks that focused on attracting wealthy Americans and
helping them hide their funds in offshore accounts to escape
detection by tax officials.
"There may be a few exceptions: banks which concentrated too
much on these business activities may run into difficulties."
The lobby has consistently advocated settling the issue by
making amends. But many banks were taken aback at fines which,
in proportion to their size, could dwarf the $780 million paid
by UBS in 2009 to settle a similar investigation.
Switzerland's oldest bank, Wegelin & Co, shut its doors
permanently after more than 2 1/2 centuries following its
guilty plea to conspiracy over tax evasion. The bank was later
sentenced to pay $58 million.
The U.S. deal will apply to about 100 second-tier Swiss
banks. They could have to disclose some previously hidden
information and face penalties of up to 50 percent of assets
they managed on behalf of wealthy Americans.
But the settlement does not cover banks already under U.S.
criminal investigation, including 0some of Switzerland's biggest
banks such as Credit Suisse and Julius Baer.