WASHINGTON, July 15 Three Internal Revenue
Service officials enmeshed in the Tea Party controversy will
face lawmakers for the first time this week to testify in a case
that triggered a partisan U.S. fight over how the agency reviews
applicants for tax exemption.
The U.S. House of Representatives committee looking into the
practices of the federal tax-collection agency will question a
Cincinnati-based IRS employee who was in charge of examining Tea
Party-linked applications and two Washington IRS officials who
played a role in overseeing her work.
Political tensions flared two months ago when a Washington
IRS official acknowledged that the agency gave extra scrutiny to
conservative groups seeking tax-exempt status.
The administration of Democratic President Barack Obama has
denied targeting the Tea Party, a political movement that draws
its name from the Boston Tea Party protest of 1773 against
British-imposed taxes.
The hearing before the House Oversight and Government Reform
Committee, controlled by Republicans, on Thursday will be the
first time lower-level officials tell their side of the story.
Witness Elizabeth Hofacre was a "specialist" in the
Cincinnati office where nearly all applications for tax-exempt
status are centralized. In private testimony to the committee,
she complained about oversight from Washington.
"It was demeaning," she told investigators, according to a
transcript reviewed by Reuters.
A critical report from the Inspector General for Tax
Administration in May described what it called inappropriate
targeting of the groups, and use of a "Be on the Lookout" list,
known internally as BOLO, including terms "Tea Party" and
"Patriot" to flag applications for added review.
The fracas led Obama to oust the IRS chief. Several others
also were removed from their posts at the agency.
In the past month, Democrats have released IRS documents
that show progressive groups were also on the BOLO lists and
possibly faced added review.
Democrats have also called into question the inspector
general's neutrality, after the office did not address how
liberal groups were treated in its report.
Republicans counter that the inspector general later
reported the progressive groups did not face the same level of
scrutiny and delays like those faced by conservative groups.
Also testifying before the oversight panel on Thursday are
Carter Hull, who was Hofacre's primary contact in Washington,
and Steven Grodnitzy, a manager of tax lawyers in Washington who
may have been Hull's supervisor.
Neither Hofacre, Hull nor Grodnitzy could be reached for
comment.
Groups seeking tax-exemption under federal law may engage in
limited political activity, depending on the type of exemption
sought. The vagueness of the rules can make it difficult for IRS
agents to tell which groups overstep and become ineligible for
tax exemption.
