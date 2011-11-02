* DeFazio, Harkin seek 0.03 percent levy on transactions
* Similar proposals have made no headway in Congress
* Tax to be on agenda at upcoming G20 meeting
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 A new tax on financial
transactions would be imposed under legislation unveiled on
Wednesday by two U.S. Democratic congressmen, refocusing
attention on an idea that has so far gained little traction.
With the G20 expected to resume its transaction tax debate
this week, Representative Peter DeFazio and Senator Tom Harkin
proposed a 0.03 percent tax on stock, bond and derivative
trades. It would take effect, if adopted, in 2013.
Similar bills in recent years have made no progress in
Congress, undermining support for a tax at the global level,
despite debt-burdened governments' need for new revenues and
widespread concern about financial market volatility.
DeFazio said at a news conference the tax is low enough
that it would have little impact on traditional financial
trading, and hit hardest high-frequency trading, which he
called a blight on the economy. These rapid traders "don't make
things, they don't feed people -- they churn," DeFazio said.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will be in France
this week for a meeting of the Group of 20, a coalition of the
world's richest industrialized economies. French President
Nicolas Sarkozy has been a strong supporter of the tax.
"We're hoping that (President Barack Obama) will provide
direction to Secretary Geithner to not go to (the G20 meeting)
with a closed mind," DeFazio said.
The United States should consider the financial transaction
tax "as a potential way for both the EU and the U.S. to squeeze
some volatility out of the market," he said.
The Harkin-DeFazio proposal has not yet been scored by
Congress' nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation for how much
tax revenue it could generate. Harkin estimated it could bring
in "a couple hundred billion."
He said he hopes Congress' so-called super committee on
deficit reduction will consider the transaction tax. "This
certainly ought to be part of the revenue mix," Harkin said.
EU-WIDE TAX PROPOSED
The European Commission in September proposed an EU-wide
transaction tax. Banks at the time described the plan as
nonsense. Britain said it would only back a global levy.
In addition to the United States, countries opposing the
proposed tax include China, Britain, Australia, Canada and
India, according to sources within the Group of 20, a coalition
of the world's richest, industrialized economies.
Under the commission's plan, stock and bond trades would be
taxed at a 0.1 percent rate, with derivatives at 0.01 percent.
The G20 has tried and failed in the past year to agree on a
global transaction tax, sometimes called a Tobin Tax after the
U.S. economist who devised it in the 1970s.
Reacting to Harkin-DeFazio, lobbying groups for financial
firms renewed their opposition for the tax.
"A financial transaction tax is essentially a sales tax on
investors," said Ken Bentsen, executive vice president of the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.
It would "impede the efficiency of markets and impair depth
and liquidity, as well as raise costs to the issuers, pensions
and investors who help drive economic growth," he said.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West, editing by Matthew Lewis)