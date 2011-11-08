Nov 8 A U.S. tax on financial transactions, proposed last week by two Democrats in Congress, would raise $352 billion in new government revenues over nine years, said a congressional research report.

A transaction tax has been proposed before, but has gained little traction in the face of strong opposition from Wall Street and its political allies.

Representative Peter DeFazio and Senator Tom Harkin last week proposed a 0.03 percent tax on stock, bond and derivative trades. Its estimated revenue impact was released on Monday by the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation.

"It is hard to argue with this substantial revenue -- derived from a tax of $3 on $10,000 of Wall Street trading," said Harkin in a statement.

The tax, if adopted, would take effect in 2013.

DeFazio said it targets "speculators flipping stocks a thousand times a minute."

Similar bills in recent years have made no progress in Congress, undermining support for a tax at the global level. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)