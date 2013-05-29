WASHINGTON May 29 The Internal Revenue Service
must be tougher on employees who abuse government-paid travel
cards, a watchdog said on Wednesday, the latest bad news for an
agency reeling from a scandal over its scrutiny of Tea Party
groups.
The U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration
said that although delinquency rates are low, the tax agency
should beef up the penalties against IRS workers who misuse
individually billed travel cards.
"As its mission includes requiring taxpayers to pay taxes
owed on time and voluntarily, the IRS should take further steps
to address employees who do not voluntarily pay their travel
card bills on time," said J. Russell George, the inspector
general. "Identified misuse should be met with appropriate
disciplinary action."
Under federal law, misuse of government-issued credit cards
to pay for travel includes using the card for personal expenses,
purchase from an unauthorized merchant, and failure to pay the
bill on time, among other infractions.
It said the IRS identified about 1,000 cardholders who
"misused" their travel cards in fiscal years 2010 and 2011, but
they didn't detail the misuse. In all, the IRS travel card
program had about 52,000 individual billed accounts with $121
million in charges for fiscal year 2011, the report said.
The agency has about 90,000 employees.
The inspector general's audit this month detailing a "be on
the lookout" list for conservative groups seeking tax-exempt
status has fueled a furor in Washington, with congressional
hearings and an FBI probe. The fracas led President Barack Obama
to force the acting IRS commissioner to resign, with another IRS
official retiring early and a third put on administrative leave.
The travel card report said that when the IRS disciplines
employees for card misuse, they generally impose less severe
penalties than their internal guidelines suggest.
It said the delinquency rate was low at less than 1 percent
but current processes "do not include any steps designed to
detect inappropriate or personal use while employees are on
official travel."
The report said "hundreds of cardholders" with evidence of
significant financial problems, were not referred to
re-evaluation for national security clearance or background
checks.
The IRS said in its response it was already implementing
the recommendations to correct the problems.
(Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Howard Goller and Doina
Chiacu)