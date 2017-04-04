WASHINGTON, April 4 The White House is exploring
a value-added tax and a carbon tax as part of a planned tax code
overhaul, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing an
unidentified administration official and a person briefed on the
matter.
The new tax options are being considered as a way to raise
money as President Donald Trump's administration looks for ways
to pay for his promised cuts in middle class and corporate
taxes. Administration officials told the newspaper no final
decision has been made and they are reviewing alternatives.
The Post said the new options reflect the challenges
presented by a possible border adjustment tax that Republicans
have been considering.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)