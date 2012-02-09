(Repeats to additional subscriber services)
ZURICH Feb 9 Swiss bank UBS
sought to distance itself from a U.S. investigation of
rival Swiss private banks on Thursday, saying that it did not
hand over data on rival banks directly to U.S. officials when it
settled a U.S. crackdown on taxpayers holding secret offshore
accounts two years ago.
Several Swiss media reports have suggested since the U.S.
indictment of private bank Wegelin last week, on charges that it
enabled wealthy Americans evade taxes, that banks being targeted
in a second wave of probes by the U.S. tax authorities were
identified to U.S. officials by UBS.
The UBS settlement included disclosing data on its clients
and paying a fine to avert criminal prosecution.
Since that settlement the U.S. investigation into potential
tax dodgers has spread to at least 11 other banks including
Credit Suisse.
UBS said in a statement on Thursday it was required to hand
over to Swiss regulator FINMA letters and other correspondence
with U.S. clients, including the clients' instructions relating
to winding down the accounts. FINMA in turn passed the data onto
U.S. officials.
"Documents relating to the closing out of accounts were only
available in a fraction of the roughly 4,700 cases," UBS said,
adding that either clients still held accounts with UBS at the
time or they had given information directly to U.S. officials or
asked UBS to do so.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Greg Mahlich)