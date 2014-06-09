WASHINGTON, June 9 The U.S. Supreme Court
declined on Monday to hear an appeal from Wells Fargo & Co
in a case involving a complex financial deal implemented
by the banking group that the government said was set up solely
to avoid millions of dollars in taxes.
The high court's order will let stand an appeals court
ruling last year that said the Wells Fargo deal, which generated
more than $400 million in tax loses, lacked any business purpose
or "economic substance" beyond tax avoidance.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman said in a statement that the
decision would have "no financial impact" on the company because
the case involved an $82 million tax refund, not a liability.
Wells Fargo had argued that the government was enforcing tax
law too broadly and that the San Francisco-based bank properly
structured the transaction as legitimate tax planning.
The Supreme Court may face the economic substance question
again soon as the U.S. Internal Revenue Service has several
similar disputes in litigation with other big banks.
Santander Holdings, BNY Mellon Corp, and BB&T Corp
have economic substance cases pending with the IRS in
federal appeals courts involving multi-million dollar tax-saving
deals known as STARS, or "structured trust advantaged repackaged
securities."
The economic substance doctrine is a legal strategy that
focuses less on the technicalities of particular financial
structures and more on their broader purposes and outcomes.
The IRS is relying more frequently on economic substance
arguments to win corporate and individual tax shelter cases,
said Stuart Bassin, a tax lawyer formerly at the U.S. Justice
Department.
If an appeals court rules in favor of the banks in a STARS
economic substance case, he said, "that would be a very strong
candidate for Supreme Court review."
The case is WFC Holdings Corporation v. United States, No.
13-1037.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh
and Bernadette Baum)