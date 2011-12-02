WASHINGTON Dec 1 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Thursday sued the United States claiming the San Francisco-based banking group was owed $350.4 million in tax overpayments going back more than a decade.

Wells Fargo seeks a refund of "excess deficiency interest" plus additional overpayment interest, it said in a complaint filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said on Thursday that the tax-collecting agency's privacy laws do not allow it to comment on lawsuits.

Wells Fargo, which purchased Wachovia Corp in 2008 in one of the largest bank mergers in recent years, said some the overpayments involved interest on taxes paid and some resulted from "computational and data entry errors" by the IRS.

Link to court documents: here. (Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh