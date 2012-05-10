WASHINGTON May 10 A Republican senator
advocating for whistleblowers called on President Barack Obama
to "light a fire" under the Internal Revenue Service's
whistleblower office after a new report highlighted concerns
about the program.
The comments, on Thursday, came shortly after a watchdog for
the IRS criticized the agency's whistleblower program, saying it
may produce inaccurate data and that deadline goals are not
strong enough.
Heaping more criticism on the unit set up to help the IRS
catch tax cheats, Republican Senator Charles Grassley said
Thursday's report "confirms my concern that the IRS isn't
serious about processing whistleblower claims in a timely way."
Obama "could do a lot for tax compliance by lighting a fire
under the IRS on whistleblowers," Grassley said.
The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, which
monitors the IRS, said that data errors can arise when the IRS
moves information from multiple systems into one registry for
whistleblower claims.
TIGTA initially raised the data accuracy concerns in August
2009. The Treasury group said this issue had not been fully
addressed.
Additionally, TIGTA said "timeliness standards for
processing claims have not been fully established."
The IRS said it has not found errors in whistleblower data.
"The IRS recognizes that improvements can be made in
collection and the use of data in our management information
system and that more can be done to oversee the evaluation of
whistleblower claims," said IRS spokesperson Michelle Eldridge.
"The whistleblower office is implementing several of these
recommendations," she said.
The whistleblower program pays people who give the IRS
information that exposes tax cheating. A 2006 law, written by
Grassley, updated the program and put no limit on the size of
reward a whistleblower can get.
The IRS said it has paid out awards in fiscal 2011 under the
new law, without giving details. In fiscal 2010, the most recent
year where data was available, the IRS paid $18.7 million in
rewards and collected $464.7 million in taxes stemming from
whistleblower claims.
Grassley said in an April 30 letter to IRS that since last
September he has heard from whistleblowers complaining their
claims have not been progressing at the IRS.
"Open-ended time frames don't get the job done," he said on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh
and Steve Orlofsky)