(Corrects sixth paragraph to say bank allegedly underreported
$1 billion in income.)
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 A former U.S. Internal
Revenue Service examiner was arrested on Thursday and charged
with exposing an IRS whistleblower and interfering with the
audit of an international bank, said the U.S. Attorney for the
Southern District of New York.
Dennis Lerner, 59, was arrested at his home in Edgewater,
New Jersey, and appeared before a judge in Manhattan, according
to a statement from U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.
Lerner was charged with violating federal conflict of
interest laws and improperly disclosing confidential IRS
information. He could face up to 20 years in prison.
"Lerner's violations of basic conflict of interest laws were
brazen and continued in the face of warnings," Bharara said.
Prosecutors said in the statement that Lerner worked as an
IRS international examiner from June 2010 to August 2011.
While at the IRS, Lerner audited an unnamed international
bank for alleged underreporting of $1 billion in income with the
help of a confidential whistleblower, said the statement and
legal documents based on an investigation by the U.S. Treasury
Inspector General for Tax Administration, an IRS watchdog unit.
Lerner was leading negotiations between the agency and the
unnamed bank on a $210 million proposed settlement when he
abruptly resigned from the IRS, the statement said.
Unknown to the agency, during the settlement talks Lerner
had been seeking a job as tax director at the bank. He got the
job in September 2011, the statement said.
A source close to the investigation said the bank involved
in the case was German-based Commerzbank AG. Officials
for Commerzbank could not be immediately reached late Thursday.
Despite warnings from the IRS about further contact with the
agency being improper, Lerner subsequently sought information
from former colleagues about the audit and encouraged them to
approve the settlement, the statement said.
He also divulged to people not employed by the IRS the
identity of the whistleblower and "details regarding pending IRS
audits of other companies," it said.
A spokesperson for Bharara said Lerner was represented by
attorney Jonathan Marvinny, who could not immediately be
reached.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh
and Phil Berlowitz)