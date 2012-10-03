* Notable jump in whistleblower calls to lawyers
* Information, documentation better than before
By Nanette Byrnes
Oct 3 Whistleblower Bradley Birkenfeld, whose
$104 million reward from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service set a
record three weeks ago, has helped set off a rush of would-be
imitators hoping to cash in on a government program to catch tax
cheats.
Birkenfeld, now living in New Hampshire, helped lead the IRS
to collect hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. taxes owed on
money stashed in Swiss bank UBS AG, where he once
worked.
Dean Zerbe, a partner at Zerbe, Fingeret, Frank & Jadav and
one of Birkenfeld's lawyers, estimated he has added at least 15
cases to his roster and lawyers at rival firms reported that
they too have seen a notable uptick.
"It's been a watershed moment for whistleblowing," said
Jordan Thomas, chairman of Labaton Sucharow's whistleblower
representation practice, which has also seen an increase in
inquiries.
Although some of the calls are long shots, for the most part
"the quality of the people is significantly better, with better
inside information, better documentation and better documents"
than was typical before Birkenfeld, Zerbe said.
Despite the case, the IRS program, which was overhauled in
2006, has been criticized for moving too slowly. In June, the
agency issued a memo to its staff putting deadlines on
processing whistleblower claims.
Confidentiality laws keep information about IRS payouts
minimal. The agency has said it paid two rewards last year and
was on track to pay another three to five this year, including
Birkenfeld's.
According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, as
of last April, a total of 1,387 whistleblowers had identified
9,540 taxpayers since the overhaul was enacted.
Birkenfeld chose to disclose his award on Sept. 11, waiving
his right to confidentiality.
GRASSLEY URGES SWIFT ACTION
But Republican Senator Charles Grassley said the IRS will
have to move quickly if the Birkenfeld publicity results in more
leads.
"Otherwise, the momentum from the IRS's new policy and
procedures and Mr. Birkenfeld's award will be lost, to
taxpayers' detriment," Grassley told Reuters by email.
Grassley, who led the 2006 legislative overhaul, has been a
frequent critic of the program's slow progress.
Whistleblowers have a growing number of options beyond the
IRS. In the past few years, the Federal False Claims Act has
been updated and state-level tax and false claim programs in New
York and elsewhere have been changed or created, said lawyer
Neil Getnick, of Getnick & Getnick LLP.
A new whistleblower program at the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has just finished its first year and the
first reward of $50,000 has been given to an anonymous tipster.
That is 30 percent of what the SEC has collected in the case so
far and will rise as more is collected. A court already has
awarded $1 million in sanctions in the case and judgments might
yet come against other defendants, the SEC said.
Working against whistleblowers are the long odds of a huge
payout, the years most cases take to resolve and the personal
turmoil and struggle to find new employment that any informant
might face.
Some whistleblowers also face prosecution for their role in
any tax evasion. Birkenfeld was himself released in August after
30 months in jail for his role helping taxpayers evade taxes.
Financially, "Birkenfeld hit a home run. Meanwhile, many
whistleblowers face enormous dangers," cautioned New York lawyer
Fred Abrams.
In a case that shook Swiss banking to its core, UBS entered
into a deferred prosecution agreement in 2009 and paid $780
million in fines, penalties, interest and restitution to settle
charges that it helped thousands of wealthy Americans hide
billions of dollars in secret Swiss accounts.
Birkenfeld's jail time has proved quite remunerative. Based
on netting roughly $44 million after paying federal taxes and
legal fees - which lawyers not involved in the case called a
reasonable estimate - he realized about $46,000 for each day he
spent in prison.
U.S. authorities are still investigating other Swiss banks.