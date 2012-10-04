WASHINGTON Oct 4 A tax whistleblower received a
$2 million reward from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service for his
role uncovering an alleged multimillion-dollar tax-avoidance
scheme attempted by Illinois Tool Works Inc in the late
1990s, the whistleblower's lawyer said on Thursday.
The informant, a Wall Street banker who remained anonymous
to protect his career, previously received two other
million-dollar payouts from the IRS, said his attorney, Erika
Kelton, with Phillips & Cohen in Washington.
His reward last week could have been larger if his claims
were brought forward under newer IRS whistleblower rules
revamped in 2006, she said.
Informants to the IRS only receive rewards after taxes are
collected, based on the information they provide. This
whistleblower filed his claim with the IRS in 2001.
It was unclear how much Illinois Tool Works paid the IRS in
taxes based on the whistleblower's tips. In a news release,
Kelton estimated the company could have paid $383 million to the
IRS, based on tax liabilities in U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filings.
Alison Donnelly, an Illinois Tool Works spokeswoman, said in
response to the news release that it a ppeared to refer to a 1995
transaction that a former ITW business segment engaged in with
an investment bank.
"As part of the IRS' normal audits of ITW's tax returns, the
tax treatment of this transaction was fully resolved without
penalty with the IRS in 2009, and resulted in no significant
financial impact to ITW," she said in an emailed statement.
Illinois Tool Works, based in the Chicago suburb of
Glenview, makes a variety of items, including restaurant
supplies, construction products, electronic components, auto
parts and industrial packaging.
An IRS spokesman said the agency could not comment due to
taxpayer privacy laws.
The agency paid $8 million in whistleblower awards in fiscal
2011 and collected $48 million in taxes from their tips,
according to IRS figures.
Whistleblower Bradley Birkenfeld, who received a
record-setting IRS award of $104 million that was paid in
September, has prompted a rush of would-be imitators hoping to
reap big payouts for exposing tax cheats, whistleblower lawyers
have said.
Birkenfeld's tips led Swiss bank UBS AG to
settle with U.S. regulators in 2009 for $780 million in fines,
penalties, interest and restitution.
Following Birkenfeld's award announcement, "there's a
renewed confidence among whistleblowers" in the IRS, Kelton
said. " T he inquiries to our firm from potential tax
whistleblowers has again picked up," she said.