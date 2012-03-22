WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. tax officials are
putting a closer microscope on the tax filings of
multimillionaires, with the audit rate for those making more
than $10 million a year jumping in 2011, according to newly
released documents.
The Internal Revenue Service audited about 30 percent of the
returns of those with adjusted gross income of $10 million or
more in 2011, according to statistics released on Thursday. By
contrast, in 2010, the agency audited about 18 percent of that
group.
The tax service has cast a more skeptical eye on the wealthy
in recent years, highlighted by its prosecution of the Swiss
bank UBS AG and American taxpayers who attempt to
avoid taxes by parking income abroad.
The audit rate also rose for those earning between $1
million and $5 million, to 12 percent in 2011, from about 7
percent in 2010.
(Reporting By Kim Dixon; editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Andre
Grenon)