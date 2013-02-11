BRIEF-Livermore Partners says withdraws director nominations to Volt Information board
* Livermore Partners announces support for Volt Information Sciences new director appointments
* Primecap Management Company reports a 5.27 percent passive stake in Aecom as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Further company coverage:
* Target date for spudding initial well on acquired permian basin acreage has been moved up to first week of May 2017