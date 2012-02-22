WASHINGTON Feb 22 The Obama
administration on Wednesday proposed overhauling the U.S.
corporate tax code by slashing the top rate to 28 percent from
35 percent while eliminating popular deductions that many
businesses now use to reduce their taxes.
The Obama plan proposes ending tax breaks used by oil and
gas companies, insurers and investment managers, among them the
"carried interest" tax break that chiefly benefits private
equity and other fund managers.
Chances for passage with presidential and congressional
elections looming in November are slim and businesses are likely
to object to losing some of their benefits.
The plan would reduce the deductibility of interest for
corporations to try to reduce a bias in the tax code that favors
debt financing, while also requiring companies to pay a minimum
tax on overseas profits in low-tax countries.
