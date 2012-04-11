WASHINGTON, April 11 More than 200 years after
Benjamin Franklin declared the only things certain in life are
death and taxes, Canadian researchers have discovered a grimmer
connection: U.S. auto fatalities spike on the deadline day for
filing income tax returns.
The number of fatal crashes jumps 6 percent on the last day
for U.S. taxpayers to file their federal income taxes
statements, the study by the University of Toronto's Sunnybrook
Research Institute showed.
The 2012 tax deadline in the United States is Tuesday, April
17.
The stress of the tax deadline could be one reason for the
increase in fatal accidents, along with altered traffic
patterns, wrote the study's authors, Dr. Donald Redelmeier and
Christopher Yarnell.
"Although electronic submissions might be expected to lessen
driving on tax day, we observed an increase rather than a
decrease in fatal crashes in recent decades," the study said.
Other factors might be lack of sleep, less tolerance of
hassles and inattention. The typical crash victim was a young
man driving "in a rural location," it said.
The heightened crash risk is similar to that for Super Bowl
Sunday, the day of the U.S. professional football championship
game, another link that Redelmeier has studied.
He and Yarnell compiled crash statistics from the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 1980 to 2009. They
matched the crashes that took place on tax days against those
that took place one week before and after.
The data showed that 6,783 people were killed on tax
deadline days versus a total 12,758 on the other days.
Redelmeier and Yarnell urged public campaigns for road
safety on tax-filing days, including use of seatbelts.
The study was published in the letters section of the
Journal of the American Medical Association.
