By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, March 21 A list of tentative tax
reform options was floated on Thursday in the U.S. Senate,
including repealing the alternative minimum tax and requiring
insurers to report more financial data, along with a range of
modest administrative improvements.
Focused largely on making the Internal Revenue Service and
the tax system generally more efficient, the nine-page list was
being circulated among lobbyists and members of the tax-writing
Senate Finance Committee. It was obtained by Reuters.
Max Baucus, the committee's Democratic chairman, has said he
hopes to produce tax reform legislation this year, along with
his Republican counterpart in the House of Representatives, Ways
& Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp.
Analysts said the options in the Senate document were fairly
small steps that would go only a short way toward streamlining
the massive and highly complex U.S. tax code.
Still, the document said it was "the first in a series of
papers compiling tax reform options that finance committee
members may wish to consider." More, tackling more complex
topics, are expected in coming weeks.
The document said the options listed were not endorsed by
either Baucus or the committee's top Republican. Other options
included requiring better data collection by banks and revoking
passports for seriously delinquent taxpayers.
The prospects for a comprehensive tax code rewrite - which
has not been accomplished since 1986 - are murky. Democrats and
Republicans are deeply divided over tax-and-spending policy, as
well as the future role and size of the federal government.
One problem targeted is the tax gap, or the tens of billions
of dollars in taxes that go uncollected each year.
The document also lists as an option a repeal of the
individual and corporate alterative minimum tax systems,
parallel tax regimes that ensure a minimum tax is paid.
Another option listed is repeal of two provisions that seek
to limit tax benefits for high income taxpayers, known as the
personal exemption phase-out (PEP) and the phase-out of itemized
deductions, known as Pease.
Both of these provisions were included in the New Year's Day
fiscal cliff legislation. The phase-out of personal exemptions
and itemized deductions apply to couples with income above
$300,000, or individual income above $250,000.