By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, May 16 While U.S. Supreme Court
watchers focus on the controversial insurance requirement in
President Barack Obama's healthcare law, lesser known is that
the court's ruling next month will also decide the fate of
billions of dollars in new taxes.
The 2010 law includes a 3.8-percent boost in taxes on
investment income and a 0.9-percent increase in the Medicare
payroll tax, both hitting people who earn more than $200,000 a
year.
Set to take effect in 2013, the two increases have been
called into question by the court case, which also has clouded
the outlook for new provisions already in effect, such as a
small business tax credit and a tax on tanning salons.
Whatever the ruling, it will be fodder for both political
parties as they campaign in the final months before the Democrat
Obama faces voters against likely Republican nominee Mitt Romney
on Nov. 6.
The Supreme Court heard arguments in March on the lawsuit
that contends Congress and Obama went too far in requiring
Americans to hold health insurance by 2014 or pay a penalty -
the core of the overhaul known as the "individual mandate."
Its ruling is expected before the end of June.
"Most people aren't aware of the tax provisions," said Paul
Sracic, political science professor at Youngstown State
University in Ohio. "If the court decides against the individual
mandate, the electoral consequences may hinge on the question of
whether the entire law must fall."
The healthcare law aims to expand coverage to 32 million
more people by 2019, to more than halve the number of uninsured
Americans. The Congressional Budget Office estimates it will
cost $1.1 trillion over a decade.
That additional coverage will be financed largely through
new taxes and fees needed to make up the difference between
insurance fees and the rapid rise in healthcare costs.
Democrats are poised to criticize the conservative-leaning
high court if it dismantles the law but leaves the taxes in
place.
Republicans will swoop in on any decision that preserves tax
increases on the wealthy. Some say they are worried that even if
the mandate is struck down, major taxes will remain.
Christopher Condeluci, a Republican former tax counsel to
the Senate Finance Committee, said the court could strike down
the mandate only and leave the taxes in place for Congress to
sort out.
Condeluci said he could envision a situation where the court
effectively said: "Congress, you made this mess, you clean it
up."
POSSIBILITIES 'ALMOST LIMITLESS'
Expected to issue its ruling in late June, the court could
strike down the entire healthcare law, uphold the entire law,
knock down only the mandate, or strike the mandate along with
select other provisions.
"The range of possibilities is almost limitless," said Alan
Viard, a tax economist at the conservative think tank, the
American Enterprise Institute.
A key issue from a tax perspective is whether the individual
mandate is "severable." That is: can it be detached from the
rest of the law, including the tax elements, or are the pieces
so intertwined that the entire law should be scrapped?
A business group and 26 U.S. states that brought the lawsuit
say that if the court strikes down the mandate, the rest of the
law would be "hollowed out" and untenable. Liberals lean the
other way, saying parts of the law could work without the
mandate.
Beyond meeting the costs of the healthcare law, the CBO
estimated the new taxes would also reduce the federal budget
deficit over 2012-2021 by about $210 billion, though that number
is disputed by some who object to its basis.
HYBRID APPROACH?
In ruling on the lawsuit, the Supreme Court could take a
hybrid approach to the tax issues. It might distinguish between
provisions closely linked to the individual mandate and those
that are not, lawyers and other experts said.
"That is where the uncertainty comes into play," said
Garrett Fenton, a healthcare tax lawyer at the law firm Miller &
Chevalier. "Which provisions are they going to invalidate? The
employer penalty? Tax credits for small business?"
That could mean that the tax provisions of the law most
likely to survive a court ruling against the mandate would be
those least related to healthcare. Examples of this might
include the tax on investment income that kicks in next year.
Voters are sour on the individual mandate in some opinion
polls, but other provisions in the overhaul are popular, such as
a requirement that insurers provide coverage for young adults on
parents' plans and a ban on insurer discrimination based on
pre-existing medical conditions.
"It is much harder to predict how the American people will
view the tax breaks, particularly those for small businesses,
that will also be struck down if the entire law is ruled
unconstitutional," Sracic said.
The wealthiest Americans would bear the heaviest burden of
the law's new taxes. The richest 1 percent, with average incomes
of about $1.5 million, would pay an average $21,000 more in
annual taxes under the law's new investment and wage taxes,
according to the centrist Tax Policy Center.
If the entire law or part of it is overturned, there is
precedent for refunds, according to experts.
For tax breaks already in place, such as the small business
tax credits, asking for retroactive payment may be politically
unpopular, so Congress might step in and waive taxes owed, Viard
said.
