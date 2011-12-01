* Obama says Republicans appear open to payroll tax cuts
* Warns Europe creates headwinds for U.S.
By Laura MacInnis
NEW YORK, Nov 30 President Barack Obama struck
an optimistic note on Wednesday night that lawmakers in
Congress could reach agreement to extend payroll tax cuts he
said earlier were needed to avoid a "massive blow" to the
economy.
At a fundraiser at a New York restaurant, the Democrat said
Republican congressional leaders John Boehner and Mitch
McConnell had indicated in the past few days they were open to
the one-year extension that Obama wants to bolster the
economy.
"It is possible that we see some additional progress over
the next couple of weeks that can continue to help strengthen
the economy and get us through what has been a very difficult
period, not just for the United States but obviously for the
world economy," Obama told the campaign event.
But he warned the U.S. economy faced "a lot of headwinds"
and that "Europe is probably the biggest one."
"I spend an awful lot of time making transatlantic calls
because if you look at what is happening in Europe, both to the
banks and for countries like Italy that need to refinance their
debt, that can have a profound impact on what happens here," he
told the crowd of about 45, who paid $35,800 each to attend.
"I am cautiously hopeful that they end up recognizing that
they do need to do the right thing and we are providing them as
much assistance as we can to make sure that the situation is
stabilized because it will have impact all around the world,"
he said.
Obama's upbeat tone on payroll taxes marked a pivot from
his campaign-style rally earlier in the day in Scranton,
Pennsylvania, a battleground state considered crucial to his
re-election chances in the 2012 presidential election.
He told nearly 2,000 students and voters there he wanted to
finance the payroll tax proposal by raising taxes on wealthier
Americans, challenging Republicans to make a choice in a
congressional vote he said could come as early as Friday.
"Are you going to cut taxes for middle class and those who
are trying to get into the middle class or are you going to
protect massive tax breaks for millionaires and billionaires?"
he asked, striking a populist tone on a visit to the
blue-collar town.
REPUBLICANS UNVEIL OWN PLAN
Republicans, who are seeking to blunt Democratic charges of
favoring the rich over the middle class before next year's
vote, rolled out their own plan to cover the cost of extending
the payroll tax cuts. [ID:nN1E7AT1VL]
Under the Republican plan unveiled on Wednesday, the tax
cut extension would be funded mainly by reducing the number of
federal workers and extending a pay freeze for them for three
more years. The plan would achieve smaller savings by
tightening some eligibility requirements on unemployment and
food stamp benefits.
A summary of the Republican plan said millionaires and
billionaires would be forced to pay higher premiums for the
government-backed Medicare insurance program for the elderly.
Without congressional action by Dec. 31, the payroll tax
that workers pay would revert to 6.2 percent, up from the
current, temporary 4.2 percent tax. [ID:nN1E7AH1VC] On average,
it would cost American families about $1,000.
Senate Democrats will press as early as this week for a
bill that would cut the payroll tax further, to 3.1 percent and
also drop it to that level for employers. It would make up for
the lost revenue with a new 3.25 percent tax on income over $1
million a year, an idea Republicans strongly oppose.
Some economists have estimated that allowing the payroll
tax cut to die would shave anywhere from 0.75 percentage point
to 1.5 percentage points from economic growth.
Obama said in Pennsylvania that if Congress did not extend
the payroll tax cuts, middle-class taxes would go up "at the
worst possible time."
"It would be tough for you," he said. "It would also be a
massive blow to the economy because we're not fully out of the
recession yet." His re-election is expected to hinge on whether
he can spur the economy and curb 9 percent unemployment.
Congressional approval could help avert an end-of-year
battle following months of bitter partisan disputes that have
fed public perceptions of political dysfunction in Washington.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan;
Writing by Matt Spetalnick and Laura MacInnis; Editing by Peter
Cooney)