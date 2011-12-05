* Democrats modify proposal to fund tax extension
* Includes spending cuts agreed to by super committee
* Would also impose 'tiny surtax' on rich
By Thomas Ferraro and Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 President Barack Obama
prodded congressional Republicans on Monday to extend a payroll
tax cut, and his fellow Democrats proposed to fund it with
spending cuts and a "tiny surtax" on the rich.
Republicans will likely reject the Democratic move, which
appears aimed at cranking up pressure on them to compromise and
find a way to renew the popular tax break in advance of next
year's congressional and presidential elections.
Speaking at the White House, Obama said the tax cut needs
to be acted upon before they expire at the end of this month
for the sake of millions of Americans and the weak U.S.
economy.
"The majority of economists believe it's important to
extend the payroll tax cut and ... would lower their growth
estimates for our economy if it doesn't happen," Obama said.
Republicans argue that the tax cut, which went into effect
last year, failed to stimulate the economy and undermined the
Social Security retirement program that it funds.
Senate Republican Whip Jon Kyl said, "There's some very
important reasons not to do this again. It doesn't produce a
good result and can produce some bad results."
But Kyl noted that he backed the tax break last year
because the legislation also extended income tax cuts enacted
during the administration of President George W. Bush.
"If we do that again, obviously it would be something I
would be supportive of," Kyl said.
Democrats have opposed an extension of the Bush-era tax
cuts, contending they swell the record U.S. debt and provide
unneeded aid to the very rich.
Without congressional action, the payroll tax that workers
pay to help fund the Social Security retirement program would
revert to 6.2 percent, up from the current 4.2 percent tax.
Democrats want to temporarily reduce it to 3.1 percent, but
have abandoned efforts to extend the tax break to employers.
TINY SURTAX ON THE WEALTHY
As Obama spoke at the White House, Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid took the floor of his chamber and announced a
modified proposal to cover the cost of an extension with a
"mixture of spending cuts" and a "tiny, tiny surtax" on the
wealthiest Americans.
The proposed Democratic extension and expansion of the
payroll tax cut would cost about $185 billion, and save the
average American family about $1,500 next year, aides said.
The wealthy would also benefit from an extension of the tax
cut because it's levied on the first $106,800 of an employee's
salary.
Democrats propose covering the cost of the tax break
extension with about $40 billion in "cost savings" agreed to by
Democrats and Republicans on the now-defunct super committee on
deficit reduction. Most of the rest would be paid for by a
surtax of less than 2 percent on income above $1 million.
Some savings would come from tightening, at the request of
Republicans, eligibility requirement to prevent millionaires
from drawing unemployment benefits.
"This is a serious proposal and Republicans should take it
seriously," Reid said.
Citing public support, Reid said, "Republicans in Congress
dismiss it at their peril."
Republicans argue that the payroll tax cut coupled with a
tax increase on millionaires was bad economic and tax policy.
They argue the temporary payroll tax break did little to create
jobs and that the proposed tax increase on millionaires would
stifle job creation.
Republican leaders in the Senate and House of
Representatives have been struggling to stake out a unified
position on the payroll tax cut.
Earlier this month, Republicans were reluctant to embrace
Obama's call to extend the payroll tax cut, voicing concerns
about the cost and whether it would stimulate the economy.
But with fears of a political backlash in the run-up to the
November 2012 presidential and congressional elections, at
least some of their leaders decided to push for an extension -
provided an agreement can be reached on how to pay for it.
Last week, House Speaker John Boehner, the top U.S.
Republican, declared that extension of the payroll tax cut
would be a boost to the economy.
Obama took political aim at Republicans, who rose to power
largely by opposing tax cuts, particularly on the rich.
"I know many Republicans have sworn an oath never to raise
taxes," Obama said. "How can it be that the only time there's a
catch is when it comes to raising taxes on middle class
families?"
