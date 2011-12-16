By Amy Feldman
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 16 It's painful to admit that
you've lost money on an investment. But even worse is leaving
those losers in your portfolio, and ending up paying
capital-gains taxes because the only investments you've sold
this year were the winners.
Tax rules allow you to get a benefit from taking losses,
and this year you may have gains you need to offset. While
tax-loss harvesting is best done throughout the year, most
investors think about it at year end. For 2011, you've got just
a little time left to get it done.
Here's how it works: The tax rules allow investors to
offset capital gains with capital losses. Long-term gains on
assets held more than one year (and taxed at 15 percent) are
first matched against long-term losses, while short-term gains
(taxed at your marginal rate) are paired against short-term
losses. The long-term and short-term results are then matched
against each other. If the result is a net loss, you can deduct
up to $3,000 against ordinary income, while anything over that
$3,000 amount can be rolled over to offset gains in future
years.
After the financial crisis of 2008, many investors
stockpiled losses so high they thought they'd never use them
up. But three years later, those capital loss carryforwards are
dwindling.
"A lot more people have gains this year," says Brittney
Saks, a personal financial services partner at
PricewaterhouseCoopers in Chicago. "If people wanted to harvest
losses in past years, they may have just been adding to the
total. This year, those losses may get utilized."
Of course, you should never take a loss solely for tax
purposes. You'll want to review your portfolio, and take those
losses as you rebalance your asset allocation or rethink your
strategy for the new year.
To figure out whether you'll benefit from taking losses,
you'll first want to take a tally of your existing losses
(including any tax-loss carryforward) and gains.
As you do that, you may run into the new rules on cost
basis, which may give you an added reason to think about
tax-loss harvesting. The cost basis of an investment is its
price for tax purposes, and it's used to determine whether
you'll report a gain or a loss to the Internal Revenue Service.
But, as we've written before, there are many ways to calculate
cost basis, and under new rules being phased in starting this
year, if you didn't choose how you wanted it calculated your
broker will choose a default for you.
Because of those defaults, some investors may discover they
have gains they weren't expecting this year. Since you can't go
back and redo that calculation, the smart move is to offset the
impact by taking capital losses elsewhere in your
portfolio.
It's worth remembering that losses can add to returns - and
that the smartest institutional investors are also tax savvy. A
study by Pasadena, California-based money-manager First
Quadrant, for example, found that tax-loss harvesting may add
as much as 7 percentage points to a portfolio's return in the
first year, and that even after 25 years it may add 0.3
percentage points.
The wild card here is tax rates. While the 15 percent
capital-gains rate is set through 2012, it's currently slated
to expire after that. If that happens - and it's anyone's guess
at this point - capital gains would become more costly in 2013,
while capital losses would become more valuable.
If you're thinking ahead and have large gains in your
taxable portfolio, you might want to consider locking in the 15
percent rate on some of your gains, then buying back the same
stock over the coming months in order to reset your cost basis
for tax purposes before rates go up.
That's not tax-loss harvesting, but it could be smart tax
strategy.
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.
(Editing by Jilian Mincer and Beth Gladstone)