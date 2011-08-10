NEW YORK Aug 10 What if the United States got rid of or changed the home mortgage interest deduction in the next round of tax reform?

For decades, that deduction has been considered sacrosanct, but as we move closer to tax reform in an era of budget cuts, ideas have been percolating to change or eliminate it.

Economists and tax analysts have long criticized the deduction - which permits American homeowners to deduct the interest on up to $1.1 million in debt - on both fairness and efficiency, but it was believed to be too entrenched in the tax code and the American psyche to change.

The double-whammy of the deficit and the bursting of the housing bubble have put the mortgage interest deduction in play, and a recent proposal by the Congressional "Gang of Six" is among those that have considered reducing it.

With that in mind, Reuters Money asked average Americans - along with a few financial advisers - what they think. We talked to homeowners and renters, those who've paid off their mortgages and those who are sinking under their weight, folks who live in expensive markets like New York and San Francisco and those who live in areas where housing remains cheap.

Their responses, by email and in phone conversations, were illuminating and sometimes surprising. Roughly half of those in our wholly unscientific survey supported keeping the deduction as-is; but the other half called for reducing, capping, changing or eliminating it.

Scott Peterson, 56, says that that although he personally benefits from the deduction - he and his wife own a home in Vienna, Virginia - he would support limiting or changing it in order to get the country on firmer financial footing. "I don't like that so much of what is proposed to put the budget toward balance falls on the weak and the poor and the sick because they don't have lobbyists and they don't have help," says Peterson, the co-owner of Relay Station Social Media. "I think we all have to chip in."

Further south, Monica Luck, 46, argues forcefully for keeping the home mortgage deduction. Luck, who is divorced and bought her home in the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee for around $200,000, says that to take away the deduction would be unfair to those who've bought and fixed up their homes already. "You're talking about whopping people who are trying to do the right thing," says Luck, a client services manager at LexisNexis. "I think you'd be punishing the people who are doing most of the working, living and dying in the community ... It'd be a big, fat tax increase, and I'd be furious."

Randall Ringer, co-founder of branding firm Verse Group in New York, compares the idea of taking away the home-mortgage deduction to what happened when the deduction for interest on student loans was eliminated by the 1986 tax reform. (It has since been reinstated.). He recalls how he took on debt to pay for school on the assumption that it would always be tax-deductible. "After I graduated, wham, they took away the tax deduction. It felt like a bait-and-switch scheme," says Ringer, who used to own and now rents. "It's beginning to sound like they want to do the same thing with home ownership."

Supporters of the home mortgage interest deduction believe that it helps to increase home ownership, and, therefore, has a positive impact on the overall economy and the stability of those communities in which home ownership is higher. Critics, including many economists and tax wonks, argue that it's complex, inefficient and unfair. It gives the biggest tax breaks to the highest earners who borrow the most money to buy the most expensive homes. And that incentive to borrow more because of the tax benefits may have been a factor in the recent housing bubble.

About 35 million households claimed the deduction - which is only permitted to those who itemize on their tax returns - in 2009, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation. The average benefit to a middle-income taxpayer (making $50,000 to $75,000 a year) is $1,227, while the average benefit for a high-income taxpayer (above $200,000) is $6,650, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.

Elizabeth Kopras, who owns a farmhouse in Morning View, Kentucky, where she lives with her husband, daughter, two dogs, a cat and a horse, argues that the deduction should be eliminated. Most everyone she knows, she says, bought their homes for $200,000 or less, and will never have enough write-offs to exceed the $11,400 standard deduction for married couples. "People like me were told to upgrade and get a tax deduction," says the 45-year-old, who works as a junior research associate in the department of environmental health at the University of Cincinnati. "I believe that all of this was marketed to artificially pump up the price of houses I believe that the interest tax deduction does not benefit most Americans."

Kristen Fife, a 45-year-old recruiter in Seattle, similarly thinks the country would be better off with the deduction. A renter who says she'll likely never own, Fife argues that the mortgage interest deduction has helped fuel a consumerist society, in which people buy larger homes than they need with big loans because of the government assistance.

"Canada does not have the same incentives for buying," Fife says. "People still buy homes there, especially families." If you wanted to offer homeowners incentives, why would you do it as a tax break on the mortgage, she asks. "I would rather see help for people making down payments because that is the biggest obstacle to home ownership, and maybe some assistance for those who are making an improvement in their communities," she says. "The size of the American family has gotten smaller, and the size of our houses has gotten larger. I know a couple in Seattle with a 7,000-square-foot house, and they live off their boat in the summer. Why should the government help them live that way?"

Jared Sharpe, who lived in Greenfield, Massachusetts, with his fiancee and their two dogs, says the mortgage interest deduction helped him to afford his home, which cost $170,000, and he expects that's been the case for many young couples. However, he says, he'd support capping the deduction at $500,000 and limiting it to a taxpayer's primary residence, as was proposed by the presidential budget commission last year. "I think that carving it up any more than that would really crimp middle-class homeowners in the midst of a very precarious economy," he says, adding that funds to cut the deficit could come instead from ending the wars and allowing the Bush tax cuts to expire.

Lisa Phifer, 51, who lives with her partner in a Downington, Pennsylvania, home on which the mortgage is fully paid off, also argues that other tax issues - such as the lower capital gains rate - should be changed before the mortgage interest deduction. "My perspective is more about what is right and fair," she says. She would, however, support limiting the deduction to an amount lower than $1.1 million. If the deduction were eliminated and she were considering whether to rent or buy, she says, she'd likely factor that in and buy a less expensive home. "If there's one thing this economy has taught me, it's not to spend more than I have on real estate that could well lose value."

Whatever average Americans think, the deduction has powerful lobbies working on its behalf: The National Association of Realtors and the Mortgage Bankers Association have argued that the repeal of the mortgage interest deduction would lower housing prices and hurt homeowners at an already precarious time. And it's not easy to figure out what the impact of changing or reducing the deduction would be on housing prices or homeowner behavior.

This is likely to be an ongoing long-term discussion both what should happen and how. At a recent panel on the mortgage interest deduction, sponsored by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center and the Reason Foundation, there was much discussion not just of what the policy should be whether to lower the cap, for example, or to replace the deduction with a credit but of how to make any change occur over a long enough period of time so as not to harm those who benefit from the current policy at a time of economic uncertainty.

The costs to the government of paying for the deduction, however, are so high that Dean Stansel, an adjunct fellow at the Reason Foundation, argues that if you got rid of it, you could lower federal tax rates across the board by 8 percent. As he told the panel in late-July: "Getting rid of it would be beneficial to the economy and to most taxpayers under $100,000."

Amy Feldman is an award-winning journalist and writer, specializing in business and finance. She writes a twice-monthly column on taxes for Reuters. The opinions expressed are her own. (Editing by Beth Gladstone)